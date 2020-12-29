The Shorewood City Council voted 5-0 to adopt the 2021 general fund budget and tax levy at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Finance Director Joe Rigdon presented the information during the truth in taxation hearing Dec. 7 and the council meeting.
The total proposed property tax levy is $5,973,743, an increase of 2% or $117,132 from the 2020 levy of $5,856,611.
General fund revenues for 2021, which excludes transfers in, are budgeted at $5,462,938, a 16.5% decrease from the 2020 budget. Proposed taxes will be directly levied to various funds, rather than being considered revenue of the general fund.
To balance the general fund budget 2021, a “use of reserves” of $193,482 is included, based on projected fund balance at the end of 2020. Actual results project a general fund reserve increase for 2020.
Shorewood received $579,593 in CARES/COVID-19 aid. The funds were used to reimburse the city for joint powers police personnel costs. The funds are available to cover the “use of reserves” in 2021. This compares to a budgeted use of general fund reserves of $56,385 in the 2020 budget.
Property taxes account for 87% of the revenues and transfers in for the general fund revenues. Licenses and permits account for 4%, miscellaneous revenues for 4%, intergovernmental for 3%, fines and forfeitures for 1% and charges for service for 1%.
Impact on taxpayers
The general fund portion of the tax levy is proposed to increase by $42,357 or 0.9%. All other non-general fund levies are budgeted to increase by $74,775 or 6.7%. Based on the property tax capacity estimates of a 6.7% increase, the city is proposing to decrease the 2021 city tax capacity rate by 4.7% from 29.008% in 2020 to 27.648% in 2021.
The proposed budget includes a 2% increase in the total property tax levy from 2020, however, the tax impact to homeowners may be less than the 2% increase in the tax levy. Taxpayers could see a 4.7% to a 1% decrease.
This is due to the spreading of taxes on an increased property tax base. In recent years, the overall property value of Shorewood has increased faster than the property tax levy, which results in a slow decline to the local tax capacity rate. The 2020 preliminary budget reversed that with a 1.6% increase, however, the rate decreased again in 2021.
For the owner of a house with an estimated market value of $600,000 that had no valuation increase, the levy is a decrease of about $85. If the same property had a 3.6% valuation increase, the levy is a decrease of about $10.
Comment from the public and council
The council opened the meeting to public comments and questions. Resident Guy Sanschagrin asked about the state of the city’s balance sheet. Rigdon said the balance sheet is “looking pretty strong,” because the city had a property tax settlement that came in early December.
Councilmember Debbie Siakel said she is happy Rigdon joined the city and that he has done an excellent job. It makes more sense when the money comes in and goes directly into the appropriate fund, rather than how it was done in the past, she added.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.