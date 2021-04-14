The City of Shorewood partnered with the Minnesota GreenCorps, a type of AmeriCorps program that focuses on environmental nonprofits. Since September, Keely Schultz has worked with the city on waste reduction, recycling and organics.
Schultz has experience in environmental nonprofit-related work and graduated from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, where she studied environmental science and business. She will work with Shorewood through August.
The duties shift depending on the time of year, Schultz said. Her work plan includes five main projects. One of the biggest projects is recycling in the parks and ensuring that recyclables go in the correct bin and everything in the recycling bin is recyclable and not highly contaminated.
At the beginning of her service term, Schultz did waste sorts in Shorewood’s five parks to get data on how often the wrong items are thrown in the recycling and trash bins. Through the winter, Schultz worked on signage for the bins and collaborated with public works crews on where to place bins so people will use them correctly.
Currently, Schultz is working with sports teams that use the parks to educate them about the city’s new system for recycling improvement. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and Excelsior Fire District reached out to her about getting fined for recycling contamination. Schultz did an audit for the departments and is working on a report and recommendations.
Through social media and newsletter articles, Schultz educates residents on relevant issues relating to the environment. She also makes the information accessible on the city’s website.
Schultz has promoted organics to residents and worked to get them signed up for it. One of her day-to-day projects is helping community facilities reduce waste and improve infrastructure for recycling and organics.
Schultz also worked on smaller projects such as sustainable New Year’s resolutions and zero-waste challenges.
Reception from the community
City Hall staff members have been really receptive, Schultz said. People want information because they get asked questions by residents. She sent out a survey to staff about what they know, what questions and ideas they had and whether they wanted more information to stay updated on waste reduction efforts. Almost everyone was interested in being updated, she said.
It’s something that will save the city money, which may interest some people who are less environmentally motived, Schultz said. Because of her studies, she’s also interested in the economic elements of the work.
It was difficult to engage with the community because contact mostly had to be electronic, due to COVID-19, Schultz said.
“I had a lot of trouble feeling like I was reaching anybody,” she said.
She focused on finding creative ways to communicate with residents. Around January she got into the groove of what kind of social media posts resonated with residents. That allowed people to make comments and ask questions. The zero-waste challenge was one of the turning points because it was a way to build community and get people engaged, Schultz said.
Reflecting on the work
This work is important to Schultz because everyone encounters waste and needs to make a conscious decision in order to do the right thing with it. Typically, people throw everything in the same bin because of a lack of information, she said.
Schultz said through the process she’s learned more about food waste, including her own waste. She developed more of an awareness of how wasteful her own habits have been, despite being someone who tries to be environmentally conscious.
One of Schultz’s highlights has been engaging with people whether that be hearing city staff’s thoughts, working with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and Excelsior Fire District or listening to resident’s questions.
“Anytime I can directly engage with people, everything I’m doing automatically feels more impactful,” Schultz said.
While she had no experience with social media communications, Schultz enjoyed it. The city’s following on Instagram increased about 85%. The city has also had an increase of about 20% of residents participating in organics.
One of the biggest challenges Schultz faced was COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, she felt like no one was engaged or cared about recycling because people had a lot of other things on their minds.
“But I think at this point, as we kind of settle into what life is like now, people are asking those questions again,” Schultz said.
Schultz was surprised by how engaged and passionate residents have been. People will reach out with questions regarding how to dispose of things that she’s never even thought of before, she said. People are dedicated and they care so much, she added.
Supervisor’s evaluation
Julie Moore is Shorewood’s communications and recycling coordinator and Schultz’s supervisor. Shorewood has been a leader in the Twin Cities metro area for a city of its size when it comes to sustainability.
Schultz’s outreach on social media has upped the game, Moore said. She is coming up with ways to reach out to the community.
“She’s actually going in and digging in the dirt, so to speak, to try to figure out how to educate people,” Moore said.
It’s been positive for the community to have one more person to work with directly, Moore said. Recycling, organics and waste can get confusing, so having someone to answer questions is valuable.
Shorewood has applied for another GreenCorps member. Schultz is putting together some best practices on how staff can continue the work and what changes need to be made, so even if they weren’t awarded a member, all of the work wouldn’t be for naught, Moore said.
Partnering with a GreenCorps member has no cost to the city other than the supervisory time, office space and equipment, which are things the city has anyway, Moore said.
Mayor’s thoughts
Mayor Jennifer Labadie said that the city makes an effort to be green and work on sustainable projects. “We are trying to be forward-thinking for our planet, community and city,” she said.
Labadie said that Schultz’s work has been a positive driving force for awareness. The demographic Schultz is reaching is younger and is one that might not be as tuned into council meetings, she said.
Even something that seems like a small effort can make a big difference and one person can make an impact, Labadie said.
“We’re a city of 8,000 and each person doing something very small adds up very quickly,” Labadie said.
