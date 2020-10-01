In Shorewood, the mayor and two city council seats are up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Current Councilmember Jennifer Labadie and Guy Sanschagrin are running for mayor. Current Councilmember Patrick Johnson, Pamela McDonald and Paula Callies are running for a council seat.
To learn more about the Shorewood election, visit ci.shorewood.mn.us.
Jennifer Labadie
Address: 5510 Howards Point Rd.
Education: J.D., University of Akron School of Law; licensed to practice law in Minnesota for over 20 years
Occupation: Shorewood City Council member, part-time attorney
Community Involvement: Shorewood City Council member, Excelsior Fire District Board vice chairperson for two years, Shorewood Planning and Zoning Commission for two years, Girl Scout leader and school volunteer.
Contact Information: jenformayor.com
How do you propose to tackle the issue of aging city infrastructure?
Shorewood is improving, repairing and maintaining its roads and aging infrastructure and staying within the city’s budget. This is due to Shorewood’s road improvement plan, which prioritizes road work that needs to be done and establishes a timeline. When a road is slated for major improvements, there are many considerations such as determining whether it’s desirable to widen that road, install curb and gutter, and/or install city water lines. City staff and council address each project independently and make financially responsible decisions on a street by street basis.
Regular, preventative maintenance is the most effective approach to optimize the lifespan of Shorewood’s roads and infrastructure. As mayor, I will ensure that Shorewood not only continues to follow its road improvement plan, but also continue with regular, preventative road maintenance.
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
There are two equally important issues that Shorewood residents have voiced concern over:
First, Shorewood needs to improve its storm water management system. When Shorewood experiences large amounts of water due to a storm or snowmelt, the water not absorbed into the soil can cause erosion, pooling and flooding. As mayor, I will encourage Shorewood to partner with outside agencies and neighboring cities and look at the entire areas’ water table to create more long-lasting solutions to Shorewood’s storm water management and drainage issues and help share the financial costs when possible.
Second, in response to residents’ desires for improved communication, Shorewood has hosted numerous open house events to help inform residents about city projects. We have also held meetings with residents in Manor Park to discuss specific issues relating to that park and the surrounding neighborhood. Both of these improved communication methods were popular with residents, council and staff. As mayor, I’d continue to improve Shorewood’s communication with residents and explore new methods to reach as many residents as possible.
Guy Sanschagrin
Address: 27725 Island View Rd.
Education: MBA in finance and international business from the University of Chicago
Occupation: Consultant
Community Involvement: Local Boy Scout troop assistant scoutmaster, Minnesota Association of Business Valuation Professionals outgoing president and on the Board of Directors for the Finance Committee at Global Minnesota as treasurer/chair.
Contact Information: guy@shorewoodbythepeople.com
How do you propose to tackle the issue of aging city infrastructure?
The first step is to gather data. We should assess and update current conditions of our roads, storm water management systems and other key infrastructure. The next step is to analyze the data and ensure we are optimizing the use of our existing systems. Next, we should prioritize by order of importance (use) and severity. Finally, we should develop a plan to address the needs. This includes identifying financial opportunities to free up spending on items that do not create value for residents.
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
We need a City Council that builds trust with its residents through its actions and planning. A council that year-over-year improves the city’s financial position both in our infrastructure improvements and our long-term planning. While we live in Shorewood, we belong to a broader Lake Minnetonka community and we need to collaborate and work with those communities on border issues. The City Council should be measuring our success against these parameters and supplying an update on how we are doing. Without this – how will we know if we are improving or if we are effectively serving citizens?
Through these measures, Shorewood citizens will better understand how they can engage in the success of our community. We have a lot of talent and energy among our Shorewood residents. By activating more citizens to be involved in our community, there is a greater potential to foster collaboration and generate innovative ideas for our community.
There is exciting potential for our community to build a modern infrastructure while keeping its laid-back charm. A community where neighborhoods and citizens are connected. Where citizens are a part of the process and know what our future is about. Through citizen engagement and communication on city progress, we can build a city that is in service to the needs of our citizens.
Paula Callies
Address: 20465 Radisson Rd.
Education: J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law
Occupation: Lawyer in private practice
Community Involvement: Tasks Unlimited Inc. board member, Volunteer Lawyers Network pro bono attorney, Shorewood City Council member from 2005-2008 and former Shorewood Planning and Park commissioner.
Contact Information: calliespaula@gmail.com
How do you propose to tackle the issue of aging city infrastructure?
My first step would be for the council to update its analysis of city infrastructure systems, so that it can assess the risks associated with their age and functioning. This includes technology, as well as such things as streets and transportation, water, sewer and parks. I know the city does have a capital improvement plan, but conditions change. I would work with my fellow council members to review current priorities and determine those projects needing more immediate maintenance or upgrades in order to budget proactively. Because of the potential costs and inconvenience of repairs or replacement, I think it is important for the council to engage with residents to receive input and help educate residents regarding infrastructure needs and opportunities. We need to explore options for cooperating with our neighboring cities for our mutual benefit, including for expanded public transportation. There may be additional ways to coordinate maintenance activities to minimize disruptions and increase efficiency
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
The main issue the city council will need to address in the near future is the renegotiation of the joint cooperative agreement for the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department. The agreement expires in December 2023. It is a complex agreement with significant public safety and budget implications for the city of Shorewood and the other member cities, currently Excelsior, Greenwood and Tonka Bay. Negotiating a fair and equitable formula for funding public safety will take time. I am very familiar with joint powers agreements and was on the Shorewood City Council when the most recent amendment to the agreement was negotiated. A new agreement will have long-term implications going forward. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this important issue.
Patrick Johnson
Address: 26350 Alexander Ln.
Education: Bachelor of Arts from New York University
Occupation: Marketing director at a Big Four accounting firm
Community Involvement: Shorewood City Council member since 2017, Shorewood Planning Commission member from 2014-2016, Blizzard Ski instructor and donates salary to a family assistance fund and former board of directors member at Jersey City Waterfront Parks Conservancy in New Jersey.
Contact Information: JohnsonforShorewood.com
How do you propose to tackle the issue of aging city infrastructure?
Aging infrastructure is one of the most difficult issues for small cities like Shorewood to tackle due to the extremely high cost of required improvements. For the past two years, the current council and staff have been developing a 10-year capital improvement plan, where we have identified key hot spots - primarily flooding and poor road conditions. After I questioned the priorities and the timing of specific projects, the timeline was revised by staff and approved by council; these modifications expedited the timing of key projects, including safer pedestrian access to Minnewashta Elementary. Recently, Shorewood borrowed money utilizing historically low interest rates to help fund these improvements and minimize the tax impact on residents. Moving forward, council will need a continued proactive approach to allow the plan to move ahead while also allowing funds for ongoing maintenance.
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
The issue that is most top of mind for the council is the ever-changing drainage/storm water/flooding that seems to increase every year. Shorewood has performed a comprehensive engineering study and there are many potential solutions to remediate flooding but they are costly. One personal pet peeve is walking the LRT and seeing all of the debris in the drainage ditch on both sides of the trail often filled with water. I would like to see council and staff put a greater emphasis on working with the Hennepin County Railroad Authority to clear the drainage ditches and see what immediate impact it has on people’s backyards. I have heard concerns about the status of some of the storm water ponds. The council took action on Manor Pond and we have received many kudos from the neighboring residents.
Pamela McDonald
Address: 4695 Lagoon Dr.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University
Occupation: Retired
Community Involvement: La Leche League volunteer, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, school parent groups, Our Lady of the Lake church groups and co-managing the PennyWise Thrift Store.
Contact Information: Mcdonaldp767@gmail.com
How do you propose to tackle the issue of aging city infrastructure?
Government should always do a thorough evaluation of any proposed city projects, ordinances or programs for necessity, costs and effects on residents and on the environment. It is important to our citizens that we do a good job maintaining infrastructure. City staff and citizens can help inform us of needed improvements. Those projects need to be evaluated for urgency, prioritized, then requirements detailed so that they can be put out for bids. The city can then proceed with the best bids.
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
A basic job of city government is the maintenance of our roads, infrastructure and parks. These things are a huge factor in our quality of life in Shorewood. My aim is on keeping our city living space attractive, in good repair, with transparency for our citizens so we have nothing hidden and getting the best deal for our tax dollars. I will be a council person asking lots of questions about city proposals to do the best possible research to avoid problems down the road.
