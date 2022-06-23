City Engineer Andrew Budde made his recommendations
Shorewood City Council approved the final plans for a Birch Bluff Improvements project by a 4-1 vote earlier this month.
According to a city memo, the project would cost an estimated $5,551,000 without a sidewalk. The project was budgeted in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan for $5,668,000, which includes concept construction estimates and project development costs, such as survey, engineering, legal and administration.
Councilmember Nat Gorham voted nay on the motion.
According to Andrew Budde, an engineer from Bolton & Menk, his recommendations include:
• A full depth reconstruction of Birch Bluff Road and Lee Circle to the city standard of 26-feet-wide face to face of curb, with concrete curb and gutter.
• Keeping the road speed at 25 mph with the exception of the corner at Grant Lorenz being changed to 15 mph.
• On-street parking on one side of the roadway.
• Utilizing existing fire lanes for storm sewer discharges to Lake Minnetonka.
• Pursuing ponding and associated drainage utility easement with one property.
• The addition of an 8-inch watermain, with four residents currently being served by Tonka Bay water remaining that way.
• No additional sidewalk/trail from Eureka Road to the Tonka Bay city limits, though the options originally also included an 8-foot wide paved trail or a 6-foot wide concrete sidewalk.
On June 14, council authorized the preparation of a project scoping document. The document gathered information including a full topographic survey of the project area, right of way research, delineation of wetlands, evaluation of soil conditions, review of the existing sanitary sewer system, preparation of preliminary storm sewer layout and ponding, determination of preliminary construction limits, identification of preliminary easement needs, a tree inventory, updating the project cost estimate and developing a preliminary project schedule.
In February, city staff made the scoping document available to the public. The city held an open house on April 6 to present the information and receive resident input. The city also created a project website to provide relevant project information as it became available.
Many residents submitted comments, replied, interacted via likes and dislikes, made calls, sent emails or met in-person regarding the project, all of which were included in the meeting packet.
“I’m just going to summarize probably the highest hit items as it comes to resident feedback,” Budde said. “Most residents preferred a 22-foot street with curb and gutter, and would allow street parking on one side.”
He added that most residents did not support adding a sidewalk/trail and some residents suggested burying overhead utilities, which would be costly.
Council discussion
Councilmember Debbie Siakel agreed with the need for 26-foot-wide road and felt there would be benefits, such as improving the appearance and functionality of Birch Bluff. She said the utility upgrade was necessary.
“I think the purpose of the scoping document is to get to the next stage and I think you’ve outlined it here that on the West End it does become a bit more problematic. I’ll acknowledge that. But that’s part of the scoping so that you can go out and work these neighbors and try and put together something that works for them and I think we have to place our trust in our city staff and the engineer to go out and do that. I think that’s the next phase of this project,” she said, adding that she was in favor of the project as recommended.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie mentioned a previous fire incident on Kathleen Court to add to her point about state fire code requiring 26-foot width roads for emergency access.
“I think we have a responsibility to follow the state fire code to look out for those what ifs,” she said, adding that she was in favor of widening the road on the basis of state fire code and the fact it was city standard.
Labadie was not in favor of the sidewalk/trail and said that resident opinions changed her initial opinion of being in favor of it. She felt the city needed the watermain.
Councilmember Paula Callies agreed with Budde’s recommendations. Gorham did not want all of Shorewood to become 26-feet-wide streets and said the fire code did not relate to street construction.
“What I don’t want to do is start designing the city to meet these rare instances where a firetruck will show up,” he said, adding that 26-feet felt too wide and he did not feel the city should have a standard, but that each street should be treated individually.
Callies said there were reasons other than just the fire code for the street to be 26-feet-wide, such as parking certain vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.