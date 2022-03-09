The plans were discussed at a Feb. 28 meeting
Shorewood City Council provided guidance for the final reconstruction designs for Strawberry Lane at its Feb. 28 meeting.
The council unanimously voted to approve the recommendations and Andrew Budde, the city engineer, gave a presentation regarding the final design direction and a schedule for the project.
The first discussion point regarded alignment and how it would affect Strawberry Lane residents. The city is currently seeking easements from residents in order to proceed with the project, and has budgeted March and April for negotiations with property owners.
For some residents who aren’t interested in further discussion about easements, they may face condemnation.
Budde recommended a 6-foot-wide sidewalk adjacent to the east curb, a 26-foot-wide roadway with curb and gutter, as well as western alignment on the south end of Strawberry Lane, with the ability to negotiate easements through April and provide an update to the Shorewood City Council on May 9 for final direction.
If easements are not received on the south end, the council will discuss the direction they want to go. The options are condemnation, shifting alignment or adjusting the project schedule, Budde said. He also showed the council alternatives at the meeting in case the recommended easements couldn’t be negotiated.
The Shorewood City Council followed up with questions and comments for Budde, as well as resolution language revisions.
“I don’t know if we’re going to please everybody, but I think what’s here in option two is the way to go,” Councilmember Debbie Siakel said.
Councilmember Patrick Johnson said he was concerned about the amount of time and Siakel agreed, but wasn’t interested in postponing anything further.
At the previous council meeting, Budde showed the designs and explained the many iterations the designs had gone through based on prior public feedback. There were four previous opportunities for the public to comment on the Strawberry Lane project, the last opportunity being at a Nov. 10 in-person open house.
The three major discussion points at the previous meeting were pedestrian and bicycle safety, ADA compliance and connection to Minnewashta Elementary School on Smithtown Road.
While residents could not speak at the meeting, further public comments were added to the council packet to be reviewed by councilmembers prior to their decision.
The scoping study for Strawberry Lane and Trail project includes the full reconstruction of Strawberry Lane, the addition of an 8-foot-wide trail on the east side, drainage improvements, and a new water main. The project will also include the reconstruction of Peach Circle and reclamation of Strawberry Court with the addition of a water main.
