The Shorewood City Council discussed how to fill its vacancy at the Feb. 8 meeting. The council has a vacant seat because former Councilmember Jennifer Labadie was elected to mayor in the 2020 General Election. The deadline for letters of interest to fill the vacancy closed Feb. 1 and the council received nine letters of interest.
The council discussed how many of the applicants should be interviewed, if the personnel committee should conduct interviews before candidates come before the City Council and how many applicants the committee should recommend.
Considering when interviews should take place, Councilmember Paula Callies suggested candidates not be interviewed right before a council meeting. Labadie agreed, saying she preferred interviews to take place on a separate day. Councilmember Patrick Johnson said interviews could be on the Monday of a week the council doesn’t meet.
Labadie said all candidates should be interviewed in some form.
Councilmember Debbie Siakel agreed, saying if people took the time and have the interest, they should have the opportunity to participate, then candidates can be brought to the council.
“I know it’s a lot of work but I think it’s the right thing to do,” Siakel said.
What the council decided
The Personnel Committee, which consists of Callies and Siakel, will meet with City Administrator Greg Lerud. Together, they will decide on a format that is fair and consistent among all candidates, Siakel said.
Lerud will be tasked with reaching out to the nine candidates and setting up a time for each of them to be interviewed by the committee. Based on the interviews, the committee will narrow the candidates to around four people. Siakel suggested the first steps of the process could begin before Feb. 16.
The finalists will be presented to the City Council for interviews in an open meeting format, potentially at the end of February or beginning of March, Siakel said. The council can interview the candidates and make a selection to fill the vacant seat.
Labadie noted that time is of the essence and as meetings continue, it would be nice to have the new council member seated.
“We also want the best candidate and I think we’ll find them,” Labadie said.
