The Shorewood City Council discussed a targeted residential picketing ordinance at the April 12 meeting. The council was in favor of Mayor Jennifer Labadie bringing the matter to the April 14 police board meeting for further discussion.
City Administrator Greg Lerud said that residential picketing ordinances have existed in Minnesota for many years. In response to some of the protests that have occurred in residential neighborhoods, many cities that don’t have such ordinances have begun to consider an ordinance, he said. The ordinance was proposed by South Lake Minnetonka Police Chief Mike Meehan.
The ordinance aims to strike a balance between First and Fourth Amendment rights and address concerns for public safety, Lerud said. These ordinances have been challenged at the U.S. Supreme Court and were found to be constitutional.
“This ordinance seeks to prohibit harassment, intimidation directed at individual residences and its occupants and, by extension, neighboring properties,” Lerud said.
The ordinance would not prohibit demonstrations from going through a residential neighborhood, demonstrations at a political rally or event and would have no impact on demonstrations that occur in public or commercially zoned areas. City staff offered to change the language in the ordinance to include an objective standard of distance and suggested the distance be 100 feet, Lerud said.
Council discussion
Councilmember Debbie Siakel said she has no problem with people protesting or picketing, as long as it’s done in an appropriate way. She said the ordinance is timely and she supports it.
Councilmember Paula Callies said she likes the addition of distance because it makes it clear and an objective standard. There is no duration of time noted in the ordinance, she said.
Lerud said that city staff could come back with proposed language. It’s important to be as clear and content-neutral as possible, he said.
Councilmember Nat Gorham said he’s against the ordinance. Police want another tool in their toolbox to protect residential privacy, but it seems like city leaders are taking a tool away from the residents’ toolbox, he said.
There are already statutes that restrict riots, noise, unlawful assembly and violent speech, obscenities and threats are not protected speech, Gorham said. As long as they are peacefully protesting, he’s OK with people in front of his house, he said.
Councilmember Patrick Johnson said he is OK with people in front of his house but his neighbors might not be. It means they can’t freely get in or out of the cul-de-sac, he said.
Gorham noted that people can’t block traffic, resident access to their driveway or home and can’t trespass. In theory, people would be on the sidewalk, but because they don’t have sidewalks, people are on the street exercising their free speech. It’s a fine line between assembling safely on the streets, he added.
“That’s just how Shorewood’s built,” Gorham said.
Johnson said that with no sidewalks and all the driveways close together, it is by default setting up an intimidating way to prevent people from feeling like they can leave their neighborhood. “Our neighbors didn’t sign up for us to be public officials,” he said.
Callies said the language in the ordinance is too broad. The way it’s written, marching or standing by one or more people in front of a dwelling without the resident’s permission is not allowed.
Siakel said there are plenty of venues and ways for people to make their voices heard. She echoes Johnson’s concern that it isn’t fair to elected official’s neighbors, so she is comfortable with the ordinance. She also supports the ordinance because it provides consistency with the other South Lake Minnetonka communities. She said the ordinance is relevant, especially in today’s world and didn’t want the matter “to be lingered on for the next three months.”
Residents weight in
The council took comments from the public on the issue. Alan Yelsey, a resident, said he strongly supports the ordinance and the addition of a specific distance. It is disruptive psychologically he said, noting he is a psychologist.
“It disturbs anybody to have unknown people in front of their home for periods of time protesting, targeting them, because it does intimidate,” Yelsey said.
People in the community should be protected at their residence and have the right to privacy and safety, Yelsey said.
