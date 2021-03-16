The Shorewood City Council voted unanimously to appoint Nat Gorham to the vacant City Council seat at the March 8 meeting. Gorham will be sworn in at the next meeting on March 22.
The vote was after the council interviewed Gorham and Linda Murrell, the other candidate for the vacant seat.
Murrell has worked in advertising, journalism, public relations and event management for the past 30 years. She was the executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce from 1999-2012. She is the secretary for the South Lake Police Crime Fund Board of Directors and was on the organizing committee for the grand opening celebration of the new Excelsior pavilion.
The new member
Gorham is an architect and the manager of contracts and risk for the Metropolitan Council. He moved to Shorewood in 2016 and has two children who attend Minnewashta Elementary. He has served on the Planning Commission since 2018 and was previously a park commissioner. He has a bachelor’s degree in metropolitan studies and a master’s degree in architecture.
Before moving to Shorewood, Gorham lived in Boston. He worked as a project manager for design and construction projects such as public infrastructure, parks and road improvements. The work he managed is similar to the variety of projects in Shorewood, he said.
Gorham said he brings the perspective of protecting the city’s interests and what’s best for the project because that’s what he’s always done. He has always seized opportunities in places where he can make a difference, he said. Similar to the Planning or Parks commissions, the council is a way Gorham thinks he can serve.
Councilmember Patrick Johnson asked about experience with making higher-level decisions. Gorham said through his work he is often fighting for what is best for the Southwest Light Rail project. Things are time-sensitive so he must take information in quickly and make decisions, he said.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie stated that if selected for council Gorham would be making decisions that directly impact families. She asked how he handles situations where he’s making decisions that no matter what, someone will be unhappy. Gorham said that the Southwest Light Rail is not immune to detractors. He knows that some decisions aren’t going to please everyone, but he has a duty to do what is right for the project, he said.
Labadie also asked if he foresees himself running for the council again after the seat is up in 2022. Gorham said that the council is a long-term commitment for him.
Council discussion
The council members discussed the merits of each of the candidates. Councilmember Debbie Siakel said both of the candidates were great and that the council couldn’t go wrong.
Councilmember Paula Callies said she liked the way Gorham relates to others on the Planning Commission but that she originally supported Murrell.
Johnson said that Gorham has unique attributes that aren’t represented on the council. Gorham’s technical capabilities far outweigh his and he would bring a unique perspective to the council makeup, he said.
Siakel said it would be helpful to have someone to build bridges between the South Lake Minnetonka communities and Murrell has experience with that.
Callies said Gorham is concerned about how decisions affect community members. He listens to others and is thoughtful in how he makes decisions, she said, adding Murrell has more experience in working with larger groups of people across the South Lake communities.
Siakel said she liked that Gorham had worked on the commissions. He has volunteered his time with the city, she said.
Labadie noted that the candidates offer different skillsets. What swayed her toward Gorham is his action on the commissions. She has seen him be in the minority and majority of a decision and has seen him arguing points respectfully. While Murrell has a rapport with individuals in the community, there is always a way for someone to come in and familiarize themselves with players in the community, she said.
According to Siakel, it’s about how the individual fits onto the council, making it better, how they relate to constituents and work with other communities.
