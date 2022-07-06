Public Works is currently short-staffed
Shorewood City Council is responding to a resident’s concerns about the city’s Yellowstone Trail.
The issue was raised during a previous City Council meeting on June 13 during the matters from the floor section where residents are able to address the council regarding items not on the agenda.
Resident Ann Raymond outlined the concerns in a document she sent to the City Council, including the soil erosion on Yellowstone Trail adjacent to her property, the expense of maintenance to the road and tree encroaching on the traffic lane. She also asked about the possibility of undergrounding the overhead power lines.
Public Works Director Larry Brown addressed the concerns during the June 27 City Council meeting.
According to the memo, staff noticed a crevice from previous construction from a utility cut, which occurred due to new construction on the road. They didn’t notice that following a rainstorm the crevice had washed out.
Raymond included photos of what the soil erosion issues look like adjacent to her property, and wrote, “I believe the changing landscape of homes and driveways on lots that used to have multiple trees on them (with no plan for water runoff to be appropriately channeled) has complicated the soil erosion issue and contributed to road break down. This is going to lead to significant costs for maintenance of roads.”
Brown said they spoke with Raymond on several occasions prior to the June 13 meeting. In the past there had been other times where the crevice had washed out.
“Staff did, in fact, put soil back into that previously and tried to establish turf as an erosion-proof method. Seeing as how obviously that failed, we tried a different approach this time,” he said, adding that they used a reinforced base material made up of larger rocks embedded in concrete and top soil with seed.
According to the memo, the expense of maintaining the trail when compared to reconstruction was substantially less. Staff will plan on repatching the areas that have sunken, most likely later this season. Staff may also review Yellowstone Trail as a candidate for the mill and overlay plan for resurfacing and considered the addition of a curb in specific areas.
According to the PASER method, which is a system used to evaluate the condition of road segments on a scale of 1-10, Yellowstone had an average rating of 7, which is considered good. Although, Brown estimated the current condition may lower the score to 6.
As for the encroachment of trees on the traffic lane, Brown said both Yellowstone Trail and Country Club Road are “in dire need of trimming.”
He said Public Works is without two full-time employees and currently has zero seasonal workers for the season, so they are still working on finishing several jobs such as sweeping roadways, water main flushing and patching. Public Works hopes to trim the trees later this season or early in the fall, he said.
Raymond’s last concern, the possibility of undergrounding the overhead power lines, led staff to investigate possible methods.
“The first is the neighborhood can petition Xcel Energy directly or through the city, but it would go to Xcel Energy and they would be solely responsible for paying first the $10,000 deposit for an engineering study from Xcel Energy to bury the lines,” he said, adding that the residents would pay Xcel Energy directly for undergrounding.
The second option includes the city petitioning Xcel Energy to underground the lines along a specific route. This process would fall under a surcharge or “Rider” approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission for what is known as a “City Requested Facilities Surcharge.”
“This is typically used where an area has a focal point, say a downtown to where much of the city has an interest or benefit for undergrounding those power lines,” he said.
Resident Patricia Arnst sent an email to council that stated the city has a responsibility by ordinance to keep the city’s roadways in good working condition and that tree trimming needed to happen. She suggested if Public Works cannot get to it soon, the work should instead be contracted out.
Councilmember Paula Callies asked Public Works where they were at in filling positions. Two candidates are currently being interviewed and they are still looking for more staff.
Councilmember Debbie Siakel agreed with the idea to get a contractor out to handle the trees on Yellowstone Trail and others to lower Public Work’s work load. Brown said he would bring back proposals and quotes from different companies. Mayor Jennifer Labadie also felt it was a worthwhile option to consider, and specified the city would contract out for tree trimming, site lines and road sign clearance.
