The city received quotes from three firms
The Shorewood City Council unanimously approved a quote from the IPM Institute of North America, Inc. for an integrated pest management plan.
This was the council’s response to information shared at a previous council meeting about the city continuing to use systemic pesticides after they passed a resolution in 2014 saying that they would not. Staff was given the direction to reach out to organizations or firms to assist the city in developing an IPM plan. They contacted nine.
Greg Lerud, the city administrator, presented the three quotes they received and recommended the council choose the IPM Institute, whose quote for plan was $11,845.
The quote included three years of ongoing assistance to monitor and ensure the IPM plan was implemented, he said.
Councilmember Nathaniel Gorham inquired about the amount of training involved in the IPM Institute’s plan.
“I think the critical piece of making this successful is the relationship with the consultant and public works,” he said.
Lerud specified that the plan included IPM Institute coming and auditing all of Shorewood’s sites with grades. After that, recommendations will be made.
“What I want to make sure is that seven years from now, we (don’t) have another letter saying that this was never really implemented. I don’t want a report with no follow-up,” Gorham said.
Councilmember Paula Callies liked that IPM Institute included discussion of the city’s goals regarding pesticide reduction and also considering the tradeoffs and costs.
“It’s not starting off saying that we’re never going to use a pesticide anywhere in the city,” she said. “I think it’s a valid approach to what achievable goals are and what are the best management practices for this.”
Lerud said that the long-term goal was to minimize and hopefully eventually eliminate the use of systemic pesticides in the city.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie liked that this would be both a good partnership and a good step toward focusing on education and continued best practices.
Councilmember Patrick Johnson liked that it was a 501(c)(3) and that this was IPM Institute’s mission.
The next steps include drafting up an agreement between the city and IPM institute that would be approved at a future meeting.
Labadie reminded the council about a Best Practices for Pollinators summit, the sixth annual three-day workshop held by Pollinator Friendly Alliance and Xerces Society starting March 1. She encouraged them to sign up and offered to update councilmembers who could not attend.
A breakdown of the IPM Institute’s quote can be found in the meeting packet for the Feb. 28 City Council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.