Scoops of ice cream for a cause

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, community members can head to Tommy’s Tonka Trolley at the Port of Excelsior for a free scoop of ice cream in support of the ICA Food Shelf. Donations of any amount are encouraged, said Tommy’s Tonka Trolley owner Becky Salita.
Those interested in donating should bring cash. The Trolley isn’t taking any payments and staff are not accepting tips that day. All proceeds will go to the ICA Food Shelf. The Trolley will only offer ice cream in a dish.
Tommy Drummond, Salita’s business partner and the founder of Tommy’s Tonka Trolley, has been doing fundraisers for many years. It’s a way to give out ice cream at the end of the season and give back, she said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are using the ICA Food Shelf for the first time, Salita said. Donations are needed so the ICA Food Shelf can keep their shelves full, she added.
“People in the suburbs forget that there are people hurting and starving within miles of where we all live,” Salita said.
It’s always important to help people in need in the community, but now more than ever, said Monika Salden, communications manager for ICA. This is a small thing that people can do to make a difference, she said.
Before COVID-19, the nonprofit helped about 800 families a month through its food shelf, home delivery, mobile food shelf and employment, rent and emergency assistance. The organization serves the communities of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland.
The Trolley is outside, so it hasn’t been impacted like other businesses or restaurants, Salita said. Families have continued to enjoy the outdoors and stop by for an ice cream cone all summer long. This event is how they want to say thank you to the community for a great season, she added.
If the fundraiser is rained out, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4.
Information: ICAFoodshelf.org
