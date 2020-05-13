Freya Schirmacher, who has spent the past three years as assistant principal of Minnetonka High School, has been named the new principal of Minnetonka Middle School West. She’ll officially begin her new role July 1.
During her transition to the middle school, Schirmacher said she’ll work with retiring principal Paula Hoff.
“Obviously, with the e-learning and social distancing, it’s totally different compared to how, in normal circumstances, I would be going over to the school. I would be meeting with the students and the teachers,” Schirmacher said. “So, we’re kind of working on a plan to have those meetings and connections remotely.”
With schools closed to students for the remainder of the school year due to the pandemic, Schirmacher said she also wants to check in with teachers to see how the e-learning process has been going.
The principal said she’d also love to meet all of her students in person, but recognizes that will have to wait until it’s safe for schools to reopen.
“I think the biggest challenge is just not seeing the students,” she said. “We are doing everything we can … to create meaningful online learning opportunities. We’re really working hard to make sure the experience is still positive and good for students, but we still don’t see them every day and I think most people who go into education go into it for the people because we love working with people. We love working with students.”
At the high school, Schirmacher helped lead the implementation of several academic programs, including international studies, Spanish and Chinese language immersion and Tonka Online.
Prior to joining the district, Schirmacher spent two years as the dean of students for Edgewood Middle School in the Mounds View School District. She also served as an instructional leader, a special education teacher and department chair for Fridley High School and a special education teacher at Hayes Elementary School in Fridley.
Schirmacher earned a master’s degree in education from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater arts from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Her K-12 principal licensure and reading licensure are from Hamline University, and she earned her learning disabilities licensure through the University of St. Thomas.
“[Schirmacher] is thoughtful and diligent in her approach to building relationships, managing challenges and spearheading innovative efforts, and we look forward to seeing all she will accomplish in her new role,” said Superintendent Dennis Peterson.
Schirmacher said she’s excited about being able to remain in the district and looks forward to returning to a role leading a school at the middle school level.
“There’s something about the balance. There’s so much developmental growth, there’s so much social-emotional growth and there’s academic growth. … They still have that kid in them. That’s something I’ve always loved about working in middle schools, so I am excited to get back into that environment,” she said.
