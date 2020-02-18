Most children can hardly wait for their birthday to come in anticipation of receiving presents.
However, Zoey Busch, a fourth-grader at Scenic Heights in Minnetonka, sees her birthday as an opportunity to give, not get.
Since Zoey’s first birthday, she’s been collecting food shelf donations instead of gifts. Her parents, Sandy Dostal and Darin Busch started the tradition, but she soon fully embraced it.
“We both grew up not having a whole lot,” Sandy said. “We played outside, we didn’t have a whole lot of toys.”
That’s when the couple decided to “we don’t need hundreds of toys in our house,” and invited family and friends to bring a food shelf donation in lieu of presents for Zoey’s first birthday party.
They collected 50 pounds and $50, which they donated to the ICA Food Shelf, a social services agency serving Minnetonka, Hopkins, Excelsior and the surrounding area. In 2019, the organization served 5,499 individuals served and 2,014 households, 22% of which were new to ICA.
The second year, they had a bigger fall party around Zoey’s birthday in October and had 10 times more donations, collecting 583 pounds of food.
That was when Zoey started to get excited about the donations, her mom recalled, remember her daughter holding Elmo and Cookie Monster as she categorized the items into food groups.
It was her fourth birthday when Zoey really expressed excitement for the food drive.
She recalled not seeing any donations on the bench, where guests had put their donations in previous years.
“I started getting really sad and I was almost crying, but the thing is, there was just so much food, we had to put it outside,” Zoey said.
When her mom took her outside to see 634 pounds of donated food, “Then I was really happy,” she said.
Since then, Zoey came up with a name for the birthday food donation drive – Don’t Get, Give – complete with a logo she designed herself.
She also came up with invitations that others can use for hosting their own birthday food drives.
Ultimately, Zoey said she hopes other kids have their own Don’t Get, Give birthday parties because that means even more people will be helped.
And last year for Zoey’s ninth birthday donation drive, she collected the most donations ever with 745 pounds, adding to a running total of 4,789 pounds.
The food drives have led Zoey to want to learn more about the work being done at ICA and how donations like hers help others who may be without food or a place to call home.
In the ICA service area, 19.2% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch (36.1% in Hopkins School District and 6.6% in Minnetonka School District).That’s nearly 1 in 5 students, said ICA’s Monika Salden.
This inspired her to center a recent school project around homelessness and teach other kids about the needs in her community and around the world.
The month-long project was through her school’s Navigator program in which students were tasked with researching a specific issue affecting the world by using credible sources to educate others on the topic.
Her research led her to the ICA Food Shelf where she learned more about the organization and how people can become homeless or food insecure.
Top reasons people visit ICA are underemployment, job loss, medical crisis, loss of spouse, retirement, home loss, according to a 2018 client survey.
Her teacher, Diane Daniels described Zoey as passionate, empathetic, and kind.
"This shows in her commitment to learning about homelessness and her commitment to wanting to do something to help others," Daniels said. "I know the future is in good hands with students like Zoey."
For her efforts, Zoey has also been nominated by ICA for the Good Neighbor award, presented during the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.
“It is so inspiring and energizing to see this young person who is so passionate, believes she can change the world, and is actually taking steps to create the world she wants to live in,” Salden said. “It is inspiring to all of us here at ICA. And I love even more that now she is not just doing the work herself, but creating tools to teach other kids how to do what she does.”
