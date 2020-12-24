Natalie Webster, a Realtor based in Wayzata, has teamed up with Bob Edmondson, a professional Santa Claus, to surprise health care workers with gifts from local businesses.
Webster has been hosting Facebook Live segments called “Chat with Nat” and shares stories about local businesses and community members. A large part of her job is connecting people to their community, she said.
With the holidays approaching, Webster wanted to do something to help acknowledge local health care workers. She asked Edmondson if he’d be willing to donate his time to make the segments especially festive.
It’s beneficial to have Edmondson as Santa, especially when Webster gets choked up. He brings levity and reiterates gratitude not only to the health care workers but the businesses that stepped up, she said.
Webster’s daughter is a nanny for Elle Johnson, an Excelsior resident and a resuscitation nurse. Her daughter would share Johnson’s stories of how tough it has been and the long shifts she is working during the pandemic.
Webster told Johnson the live video was a surprise visit with Santa for her two sons. Webster was then able to surprise Johnson with gifts from local businesses.
She couldn’t fund the effort by herself, so Webster reached out to local businesses to see if they were willing to donate a gift. Business owners are stepping up and supporting health care workers while they are struggling, she said. If they can do that, we can stay home and do what little we can to help others, she added.
The surprises are a community effort. A network of business and community members help with gifts and spread the word about the segment to thank health care workers. Local businesses such as the Excelsior Brewing Company, Joey Nova’s, Bella on the Bay and Myra Wang, a massage therapist in Excelsior, have provided donations.
Webster has surprised other local health care workers through her “Chat with Nat” segment. It started as a way to spread cheer during the holidays, but as long as there are people to surprise and businesses willing to donate their products and services, Webster will continue the effort.
“As a community, we’re creating a safe space for these health care workers to go back into the hospital and do a job that nobody should have to do,” she said.
Health care worker’s perspective
Johnson never suspected a surprise awaited her. She was about to log off the Zoom meeting with Santa before Webster told her not to go just yet. She had no idea how generous people were going to be, she said, adding it’s huge coming from businesses that are in a tough place.
Johnson moved from New York to Minnesota 10 years ago. She and her family have been living in Excelsior for nearly two years. As health care workers, she and her husband are very isolated.
To know that community members are thinking of her, despite not knowing her, makes Johnson feel like she belongs. The word Excelsior means “ever upward” and the Excelsior community embodies that spirit at this moment, she said.
“There’s just been an outpouring of caring,” she said.
The desire to help
Melissa Davis, the owner of Bella on the Bay salon and spa, donated to the effort without hesitation. Giving back to the community has always been important, but especially now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Davis’ mom died of COVID-19 complications in October. This was her opportunity to give back to the front line workers who give so much of themselves to help others, she said. It’s difficult not only for families but the workers, who lose one patient after another.
“That really takes an emotional toll on you,” she said.
Salon and spa workers go into the industry because they enjoy helping people feel good about themselves, Davis said. People are lacking human touch right now and in the beauty industry, workers are able to do that safely, whether it be a scalp massage or a facial.
The mental, emotional and physical stress health care workers go through is substantial. Davis hopes her donations can provide a way for them to decompress.
Davis worked in health care for many years. One of her first jobs was as a nursing assistant in a nursing home and she worked as an EMT for 15 years. Now, as an aesthetician, she is working in another form of health care. She very much empathizes with the workers, she said.
To watch Webster’s videos, visit facebook.com/NatalieWebsterRealtor. To donate a gift or community members wanting to nominate someone to surprise, contact Webster at her Facebook page.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.