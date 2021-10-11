a114NW_FireSafetyCUT1.jpg
Children, with help from members of the Excelsior Fire District, take turns using fire hoses to spray a target. The educational event was part of the Oct. 7 Excelsior Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair in Shorewood, which featured safety displays, activities, demonstrations, games, food and firetruck rides. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Brothers Finn, left, and River Severson try on firefighter gear during the Excelsior Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families watch as members of the Excelsior Fire District demonstrate the dangerous consequences of what happens when water is used to try and put out a cooking oil or grease fire in a kitchen. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Excelsior Fire Station #1 was filled with families Oct. 7 to learn about fire prevention and home safety at this year’s Excelsior Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair in Shorewood. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A 1969 Pirsch Pumper that was used in the Minneapolis Fire Department was among the many firetrucks that families took rides in Oct. 7 during the Excelsior Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair in Shorewood. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

