Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson read a proclamation honoring recently retired South Lake Minnetonka Police Chief Mike Meehan during an Excelsior City Council meeting Sept. 7.

“You’ve been a good friend to the city and a good friend to me,” Larson said. “We’re certainly sorry to see you go, but good for you as you look to go forward with retirement.”

Meehan was given a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Excelsior City Council. He will also be given an American Flag, which is a tradition for “people who have really contributed to our city,” Larson said.

The flag is being flown over the U.S. Capitol and Larson said they should receive it in about six weeks.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure,” Meehan said. “Thank you for your continued support to the law enforcement here in the South Lake community.”

Meehan was sworn in on Oct. 7, 2015. The vacancy was posted on Aug. 24 and the position closed Sept. 22. Justin Ballsrud has been appointed the infirm chief.

According to City Manager Kristi Luger, the hope is to fill the position in November.

