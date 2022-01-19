The town hall was hosted at on Jan. 12 at Shorewood Community Center
Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, hosted a town hall at Shorewood Community Center on Jan. 12 to talk about local infrastructure projects she plans to advocate for in the upcoming Minnesota legislative session.
The session begins on Jan. 31.
She was joined by Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie and Tonka Bay Mayor Adam Jennings who gave updates on their respective infrastructure projects and requests during the town hall.
Morrison began the presentation listing infrastructure projects underway including the Northome Bridge in Deephaven; getting legislative permission for a local sales tax to fund repairs in the Excelsior Commons; allowing the Minnetonka schools a fund transfer to expand the Minnetonka Community Education Center; passing a bonding bill to help Spring Park update its water infrastructure; and getting funding to build a roundabout in an intersection along Highway 41.
Shorewood
Labadie presented multiple infrastructure projects, including funding for a trail for Galpin Lake Road that she said was very needed.
“The residents in that part of town really are taking their lives in their own hands when they just want to simply go on a walk in the evening, when they want to walk their dogs and, God forbid, they want to take their infants out on the baby stroller,” she said.
Shorewood City Council has advocated for it for years, Labadie said. Because Morrison took an interest in the trail, the project has gained traction.
Morrison sponsored a bill requesting $800,000 from the state toward the construction of the trail. While the stretch of road is small, the project is expansive. Labadie said this was because the Shorewood section of the trail is next to a wetland and runs east along Highway 7, which allows residents to safely access the intersection of the highway and County Road 19.
Shorewood has also received a $50,000 grant from the Safe Routes to School Program meant only for engineering costs of the preliminary stages. She said that if they don’t get the money to fund the actual project itself, the city will have to forfeit the grant.
Labadie also mentioned that Shorewood was placed on the legislative bus tour last year. A group of all 19 members of the legislative committee and other government figures rode on a bus for four days to visit sites.
The group walked along Galpin Lake Road at 8:20 a.m. and witnessed the high levels of traffic in the area. The city is hoping to hear back about future funding, she said.
Tonka Bay
Jennings presented on the critical water needs for the city, including the replacement of the main water line built in the l970s.
“We’ve started to have a number of ad hoc water main breaks. The line will just break and the only way we know that it’s broken is that someone will be driving down the road, whether that’s a first responder or an emergency vehicle or community member and they’ll just see water coming up,” he said.
In order to fix the breaks, they have to shut off the main water line which impacts every resident in the city. Residents can be without water for up to 12-15 hours, Jennings said.
“I used to tell this story early on when this first started to happen to us that we had residents who are trying to get ready for work in the morning and the water ran out while they still had soap in their hair,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’m now in a position where I get to tell that story because it happened to me probably a few months ago.”
He said it impacts many residents, whether they’re getting ready for work, are elderly and can’t leave, as well as young mothers and immunocompromised people. All fire hydrants are also out of service when the line is shut off.
The city has set aside funding for half of the cost of the new waterline, which he said is a roughly $1.2 to $1.3 million project.
In the past few years, the city has had about 20-30 breaks.
Morrison said that critical water infrastructure needs are a need across Minnesota right now.
She shared that she was also working on updating Eastern Carver County school’s bus garage; working with Excelsior on emerging water infrastructure needs and a potential repair of the Saint Albans Bay Bridge; working with Deephaven to create a safe passage across Highway 7 to Minnetonka High School; and the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Highway 7 Safety Study.
Comments from the audience
Former Board of Regent from the University of Minnesota, Tom Devine, complimented Morrison’s bipartisan efforts during the public comment portion of the town hall meeting.
“I think everybody in this room would agree we need more bipartisan effort to reach across the aisle to get things done that are important for the citizenry,” he said.
One attendee brought up a project that wasn’t on the agenda, which was a safe walking or biking trail for County Road 19.
“There’s no plan right now for that. It’s a major thoroughfare in our community, as someone else here pointed out. It goes through Excelsior, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Spring Lake, Navarre, probably others that I missed. But there’s no safe way to travel on it right now unless you’re in a car,” she said.
She said it’s something that would benefit the community now and as future generations get to be less and less tolerant of car dependency, they’re going to want car-free options for travel.
Another attendee asked what could derail the Galpin Lake project and what could lead to the project not receiving funding.
Morrison recommended residents continue to advocate to their mayor, city council, representatives and senators about the project.
“We find ourselves again in this interesting and unique position in Minnesota with the divided legislator and so the negotiations at the end, when we look at the projects on the Senate side and we look at the projects on the House side, there will be back and forth in determining which projects make the final cut,” she said, adding that she would advocate on the House side for the project.
Labadie added that residents of the Galpin Lake area advocated for the project and that a petition with over 300 signatures was presented to the Shorewood City Council.
“We just have to keep our fingers crossed. I know that sounds hard to take but that’s the truth. We’ve been advocating at the council level but like I said, without this funding it’s going to be a hard project to justify,” she said.
Labadie also highlighted the MnDOT Highway 7 safety study and encouraged residents to leave comments on the interactive map online.
Jennings agreed with a previous commenter about County Road 19 being unsafe for walking or biking. He said when he ran as mayor, the agenda items he wanted to focus on were water issues, improving city parks and making County Road 19 more walkable and pedestrian friendly.
“It’s about livability, it’s about higher standards of living, it is about safety, but it’s something that I would love to do,” he said, adding that he’s already had conversations with some people about this.
The Facebook live stream of the town hall meeting is available on Morrison’s Facebook page.
Other attendees included Mound Mayor Ray Salazar, Mound Public Works Director and city manager Eric Hoversten and Minnetonka Beach’s Public Works Superintendent Jason Hilgers. They presented their infrastructure projects and answered questions from the audience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.