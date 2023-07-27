A new Red’s Savoy Pizza will open Wednesday, July 19, at 19215 Highway 7 in Shorewood.

“We’re really excited to get this store open and to serve this tight-knit west metro community,” said Reed Daniels, CEO of Red’s Savoy Pizza.

The drive-thru Red’s Savoy Pizza location at 19215 Highway 7 in Shorewood.
  

