Excelsior residents Jacob Dahl and Ramsey Green enjoy a beer on March 17 at Excelsior Brewing Company with their furry companion Koda. 
Community members celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the brewery, which had an Irish Dry Stout on tap and hosted live music. The Whiskies performed 5-8 p.m. 
Patrons of Bull and Wren, an Irish gastropub, celebrate the pub’s first St. Patrick’s Day in Excelsior. The restaurant was decked out in green decorations and live music played in honor of the holiday.
Patrons of Maynards celebrate St. Patrick’s Day huddled under patio heaters on the wharf as the sun set. 

