Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content.
A group of fifth graders at Excelsior Elementary stop into Principal Stacy DeCorsey’s office Feb. 19 to visit her rooster Spartacus. The students, from left, are Keian Trangsrud, Londyn Gatz and Jayla Doughty.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
For most students, getting called to the principal’s office is cause for concern. But at Excelsior Elementary, a trip to see Principal Stacy DeCorsey could mean there’s a new farm friend to meet.
During the past few years, the principal has been inviting students to her office to visit various animals each week for “Farm Friends Friday.” The animals come from the five-acre hobby farm at DeCorsey’s home in Chaska. She has around 30 hens, many of them rescued, who live on the farm alongside her dogs and ducks.
The principal, who can often be found handing out farm-fresh eggs to teachers and staff members, said the visits help educate students about different types of animals and how they are cared for on a farm.
“It’s an incredible way for me to connect with the kids,” DeCorsey said.
The principal said she’s also seen how the animals can often have a calming effect on some of the more anxious students.
One of the more recent animals visits was Feb. 19, when a group of fifth graders got the chance to spend time with a Polish Frizzle chicken named Spartacus. The friendly rooster took turns being carefully cradled by the students as their principal watched over them and quizzed them on facts about chickens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.