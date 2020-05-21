The decision to change Precinct 1’s polling location was approved unanimously at the Shorewood City Council’s regular meeting on May 11.
A residential property has served as the precinct’s polling location for many years, Sandie Thone, the city clerk said. Precinct 1 covers the Shady and Enchanted Islands neighborhoods, about 160 registered voters, she added. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the location is unavailable. The new location will be the Shorewood Community and Event Center.
Voters in precinct 3 already use the community center as their polling location. The two precincts will be in separate rooms and will maintain two sets of election judges, Thone said. The new location will be for both elections, the primary in August and the general election in November.
Registered voters in Precinct 1 will be mailed a card notification about the location change. The city will also do its best to reach out to voters, Thone said.
If Precinct 1 and 3 were combined in the future it would be during the redistricting process after the 2020 Census is complete. At that time, the city will consider those types of changes, Thone said.
Precinct 1’s unique polling location has “been a long tradition” and residents take pride in it, Councilmember Debbie Siakel said, adding she recognizes the coronavirus is requiring things be done a little differently.
Polling location changes are permanent. But, that doesn’t mean it can’t be changed in the future, Thone said, adding “this year is a unique situation.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.