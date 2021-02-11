Picture-perfect love

Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate love in many forms. Two Excelsior photographers discuss what it’s like to capture people’s special moments and how love shines through their work.
Weddings, a time to celebrate love
Sally Butler, the owner of La Vie Photography and Studio 220 Photography, focuses on photographing weddings.
“I love that kind of celebration of love and life and, of course, we get the opportunity to grow with their families after the wedding,” Butler said.
Butler thinks it is important to connect with her clients and build a relationship before she photographs them. That connection makes them more comfortable during the session, she said. Before COVID-19, she encouraged in-person meetings, but has now resorted to Zoom meetings.
Through her work, Butler has learned about the beauty of family. People are choosing to be with someone for the rest of their lives, she said. The most beautiful part of weddings is seeing families come together.
“Weddings are just so fun to capture because it’s the beginning of something so beautiful and intimate,” Butler said.
Butler focuses on capturing emotion in her work. During people’s wedding day or engagement photo session, they’re in the moment and time goes by quickly. It is rewarding for Butler when they look at the photos afterward and are taken back to that moment and what they were feeling.
Watching love stories unfold day after day brings Butler joy. Every single wedding is unique and the couples are all so different, she said.
Family love
Emily John is a photographer and the owner of Emily John Photography studio. Her work includes family and child photo sessions. While it’s important to set the stage for a beautiful photo, she also has to tease out the little moments. When John is taking photos, it’s more about the subjects playing and having fun with each other.
John is trying to capture what kind of relationship families have in an artful way. Parents can take documentation photos with their phones but when they go to a professional photographer, they’re getting art that documents the relationship, she said.
In John’s home, she hangs photos of her children as a piece of art and as a reminder. She had photos taken of her children when they were younger, hugging each other and giggling. It’s there to show them that they’re a valued part of the family and she wants them to know they are loved and cherished, John said.
John thinks that her work is important. If she was going to do something that would take time away from her family, she needed to know she was contributing to something substantial. Documenting and capturing images is fun and she loves to do it.
A memory that still makes John emotional is when she did a free photo session for a Minnetonka mom who had just been diagnosed with cancer. She was to start her first round of treatment in two weeks, John said.
Before the woman began her treatment process, John brought the family to the park for a photoshoot. Her children were around 5 and 7 years old, John said, adding the photos turned out beautifully.
No one knows when something is going to happen or there will be an upheaval in life. It’s nice to have photos to look back at when things were normal, John said. Photography is important. It’s easy to put taking photos off and wait until the next year, but then suddenly, five years have passed.
Discovery sessions before the photoshoot are important to John’s work and she would like to make them mandatory for photography sessions. It’s a way for her to get to know the family, their style, who they are, what they love most about their children and each other.
“Every family is different and you try and create something that you think they’ll really value,” John said.
