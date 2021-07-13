The sound of trumpets greeted a crowd taking in the opening of a new bandshell at the Excelsior Commons.
After Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson cut a ceremonial ribbon with other dignitaries the evening of July 8, groups composed of musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra took the stage.
The first, Uptown Brass, featured members of the orchestra’s brass section. The String Quartet led by violist Megan Tam followed, with The Charles Lazarus Group later featuring a wider array of musicians from the orchestra.
Uptown Brass played tunes ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach’s “My Spirit Be Joyful” to the music of Leonard Bernstein in “Maria” from the play “West Side Story.”
“It sounds great, it feels great to play here, and most of all, it’s really nice to play for a live audience,” trumpeter Charles Lazarus declared.
Despite warm sunlight that emerged for the concert, a large group of music aficionados lounged on a grassy area beyond a roped-off section of new turf while sipping beers and nibbling boxed dinners served at tents in the park.
The Fanfare for the Commons event served as the pavilion’s grand opening and honored the park’s 168-year legacy, according to the virtual program for the event.
“The ribbon cutting ceremony will acknowledge Excelsior’s history – a celebration of a new beginning and the recommitment, conservation, preservation and restoration of The Excelsior Commons,” the program says.
As the audience attendance began to pick up, Carlson said, “The one thing that just astounds me is this beautiful 13-acre park has been here since 1853.”
He thanked previous city leaders and staff “for not doing anything to ruin this place” considering the development pressures during that long period.
“Here we are this evening, still enjoying our 13-acre park,” he exulted.
The pavilion will host a Rotary concert series that visitors to the park can take in while having a picnic or watching a baseball game, Carlson added.
“This park is so adaptive,” he said. “I’m just amazed and I’m just thrilled that we’re here this evening to take us really to the next level and for future generations to come.”
Previous elected leaders have helped create a vision for improvements at the park over the last decade, according to Carlson.
“We’re not talking about changing it, but what can we do to make it better?” he asked.
He highlighted the efforts of Rick Rodgers and Deb Rodgers, who founded the Community for the Commons nonprofit that raised funds to improve the park.
Legislation supported by Sen. Dave Osmek (R-Mound) and Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) allowed Excelsior to raise public funding for The Commons through a sales tax.
The cost of the bandshell totaled about $1 million, with $750,000 coming from the city. Community for the Commons raised the remaining amount through private donations, including the Excelsior Morning Rotary. The project broke ground in February before its opening this month.
The bandshell represents the first project in the master plan Community for the Commons created.
To learn more about the organization, visit communityforthecommons.org.
A concert schedule is available at excelsiorconcerts.com.
