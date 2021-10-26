Permanent paid parking signs will replace the temporary signs in the coming weeks
On Oct. 18, the Excelsior City Council voted in a 3-2 decision to make the premium parking trial on Second and Third streets between Center Street and Morse Avenue permanent.
The paid parking trial began the first week of March and it was extended through September with the use of temporary signs. Since their placement, the signs have generated more than $30,000 in profit, according to city staff.
“Talking with the premium-parking people, who are experts throughout the nation in paid-parking platforms, they feel we’re leaving a lot of money on the streets and not in our pockets,” said Scott Richards, the city’s planning consultant.
Both Mayor Todd Carlson and Councilmember Dale Kurschner voted against the motion, citing interest in discontinuing the trial. A separate unianimous vote was made to analyze downtown parking for potential revenues, costs and better enforcement while consulting area businesses.
“I also heard a lot of complaints from businesses that Second Avenue specifically, ‘why do my customers have to pay for parking if folks don’t have to pay on Water Street?’ And in my mind, if you’re coming to Excelsior, you’re going to a business, that parking should be free if we’re going to have free parking. I’d rather see parking in the lots.” Carlson said.
Councilmember Lou Dierking was a firm supporter of the permanent signs. She said, “I think paid parking is a part of being here. We might not like it but it just is and we can’t just tax our way into solvency every year. That’s just not going to work.”
According to Richards, there were intial complaints during the trial from residents, customers and business owners, but they significantly decreased when the city made the first hour of parking free. However, Erin Martin from Martin’s, a boutique on Water Street, told the council about several issues affecting her business because of the paid parking trial.
“We had multiple multiple multiple people tell us that they were actually avoiding Excelsior because of paid parking and they thought that there’s nowhere else around us that has paid parking, that you’ll go to a different city, and it really did affect our business,” she said. “If you’re going to do something like that, you really have to talk to businesses.”
According to Martin, people who formerly used the street parking were instead using her business’s back lot temporary parking all day, citing an enforcement issue. Councilmember Jennifer Caron amended the motion to include that staff work on enforcement for Excelsior’s parking rules.
Permit paid parking signs will replace the temporary signs in the coming weeks.
The council also decided on parking permit increases for 2022, raising the annual residential parking permit price to $20 and the annual business parking permit to $150. The non-resident price of $25 did not change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.