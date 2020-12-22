To the Editor:

In the Minnetonka School District’s presentation before the School Board regarding the 2021 tax levy, Paul Bourgeois, the district’s executive director of finance and operation, did not divulge that the estimated 3,500 open enrolled students were directly responsible for over $10,000,000 of the revenue generated through local property taxes.

But this is nothing new. The district has never admitted that every open-enrolled student increases property taxes, this going back to the 2015 referendum on which the current levy is based.

Of note, the district’s 2015 intensive public relations campaign for approval of the referendum won the “Golden Medallion Award” in the bond/finance campaign category sponsored by the National School Public Relations Association. The Minnetonka entry was titled “Education Excellence: It’s in Your Hands.”

Steve Farnes

Excelsior

