The ceremony at 329 and 339 Third Street was held April 17

The One West Drive development slated to take over Excelsior’s 339 Third Street building and the adjacent parking lot has finally broken ground, marking the start of construction for the city’s first residential development in 50 years.

One West Drive groundbreaking ceremony
Excelsior city staff, Excelsior City Councilmembers as well as representatives from Red Leaf Partners breaking the ground of the One West Drive redevelopment replacing the city’s old City Hall.
Dan Johnson speaking at the One West Drive groundbreaking ceremony
Dan Johnson from Red Leaf Partners speaking at the April 17 groundbreaking ceremony for One West Drive in Excelsior.
Mayor Todd Carlson at the One West Drive groundbreaking ceremony
Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson speaking at the April 17 groundbreaking ceremony for One West Drive in Excelsior.
Councilmembers Ann Hersman, Jennifer Caron at the One West Drive groundbreaking ceremony
Excelsior Councilmember Jennifer Caron, right, and Councilmember Ann Hersman speaking at the April 17 groundbreaking ceremony for One West Drive in Excelsior.
One West Drive design team breaking ground
The design team for the One West Drive redevelopment breaking ground for the project that will replace Excelsior’s old City Hall.
One West Drive groundbreaking ceremony crowd
It was a beautiful day for the groundbreaking ceremony for One West Drive in Excelsior, with residents, staff and other project partners turning up for the celebration on April 17.

