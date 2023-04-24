The ceremony at 329 and 339 Third Street was held April 17
The One West Drive development slated to take over Excelsior’s 339 Third Street building and the adjacent parking lot has finally broken ground, marking the start of construction for the city’s first residential development in 50 years.
The Excelsior City Council has been working to find something to do with the old City Hall building since 2021. This project, which involves partnering with Red Leaf Partners, Snow Kreilich Architects and Monarch Development Partners, will yield 39 market-rate apartments and 11 two-story rowhomes.
“The project benefits have to do with housing choices. There’s not been a market-rate multi-family building in 50 years here. It brings a new standard of design. ... It’s a new standard that doesn’t exist in Excelsior today. The newest apartment building is 1972 so this brings a whole new standard of quality, of construction in different sizes of units. It has prices that start at $1,500 and go up from there as far as small to large units so all different types of people it will attract,” said Carl Runck from Red Leaf Partners.
The units will be available by summer 2024 now that demolition is underway and excavation can begin. A new three-story parking garage off of West Drive featuring around 244 spaces will be the first to come up. The garage will more than double the current amount of spaces in the parking lot and will be useful on busy summer days, he said.
The city of Excelsior did not have the funding to build a garage. However, the tax increment financing generated from the new development will pay for the parking garage. Runck said the current assessed worth of the parcel is exempt at zero, but by the time the project has concluded it will be assessed at more than $20 million.
“That’s a significant benefit in terms of tax revenue to the city over (a) long-term period. We, based on the assessed value we think it’s going to be, it’s probably going to be the highest valued property in the entire city because it’s a small city, and it’s going to serve that purpose for the city long-term, as well as the parking and housing choices,” he said.
Apartment construction will begin in fall. For those interested in reserving one of the units, Runck said they will begin taking them this upcoming summer with the first round of leases and move-ins coming the following year.
“On behalf of the city, I, first of all, want to say thank you to the council hours and hard work that went into this project. ... This is a unique parcel. It’s a unique town and with that it takes a unique project. This is going to be a transformational project for our little community,” said Mayor Todd Carlson, adding that the partners on the project really understood Excelsior.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron provided some of the background on the project, stressing that the city’s interest in developing the space revolved around ensuring not only that mass and scale was appropriate, but also making sure there was no negative impact to the city’s downtown historic district. A council work group consisting of Caron, Councilmember Ann Hersman and city staff worked with Red Leaf Partners starting last year to work on the designs of the development to focus on this.
“We think, jointly, it is accurate to say that working with Red Leaf and Snow Kreilich was an easy job to give us because, in truth, they didn’t need our input on mass and scale, or any reminders about the historic district and building height. From the beginning, they were very sensitive to Excelsior’s history and scale,” Caron said.
In her view, the design of the development avoided “the one large massive structure” seen in residential developments today while creating view corridors that would enhance the lived experience for residents.
“The project that will begin after we put those shovels to work sets a new standard for design in Excelsior while achieving all of the City Council’s goals in development on the site,” Caron said.
Dan Johnson from Red Leaf Partners said, “We’re fortunate to have a council, I think, who seized upon this opportunity and embraced this vision, and allowed us to be at the table together and allowed us to really problem solve together, which I’m thankful for. They got some perspective on how a developer thinks. We got some perspective on how a city thinks. I think because of that the outcome was much better than it could have been.”
Additional new elements in the area include a new public park with a space for the city’s siren, an alley that goes from Second Street to Third Street as well as a significant amount of new green space.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.