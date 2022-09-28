The show runs through Jan. 7 with tickets ranging $30-40
“Once Upon A Mattress” is the latest show at Excelsior’s Old Log Theatre, offering its own take on the classically funny story.
The performance intertwines love stories, comedy gags and story development to form an accessible show that helps viewers escape from reality for a few hours. The audience truly gets to watch as Queen Aggravain does everything she can in her power to stop her son, Prince Dauntless, from marrying any princess — let alone the boisterous, unconventional Princess Winnifred.
Directed by Garry Lennon, which is his directorial debut at Old Log after relocating from Los Angeles, the show retells the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” as a musical comedy parody.
“It’s a relatively old-fashioned show that has become kind of mostly produced by high schools over time. I think my thought going into it was trying to get to the original material, right? To get to the original intention of the material and the fun, and try to get to the core of that and what made it a hit to begin with,” he said.
While Lennon pointed out it was hard to separate Carol Burnett’s influence on “Once Upon A Mattress” after her role as Princess Winnifred in the 1972 TV movie, he tried to approach the character with “fresh eyes.” Amanda Mai plays the well-known princess in the Old Log’s adaptation.
“We had some great conversations about this princess being a little bit of an outsider, maybe being a different kind of princess and not the typical princess of this kingdom,” he said. “I think Carol Burnett kind of leaned into a little bit more of the tomboy in terms of her portrayal and this is just somebody who doesn’t play by the same rules necessarily, so an outsider in that sense and I think that gave us some liberty.”
Mai said that while many people think of Winnifred as a tomboy character, she wanted to push back on that idea and instead play her as a young woman who grew up “in a place not dictated by the same gender norms we live by in our society.” A good example of this is when Winnifred swims through the moat around the kingdom to get to the castle and meet Dauntless.
“The character of Winnifred is so fun. She’s just like this unconventional princess who, the way I kind of describe my take on the role is she just kind of comes from a place where the rules of society don’t really apply,” she said. “She does whatever makes her comfortable, whatever makes her happy and I think that’s so interesting to discover a character who just was kind of raised in a completely different culture like that.”
Another instrumental role in the show is Queen Aggravain, played by Melanie Wehrmacher. This is her fifth show with the Old Log and her third as an actor. Her interest in this show stemmed from back when she performed in a high school version of “Once Upon A Mattress,” where she then played the role of Princess Winnifred.
For her take on Aggravain, she said, “In my mind, because I think it would be easy to play it as if she’s just a horrible, evil queen because that’s easy, but even in a silly musical I think there can be layers and I feel like the queen, as I like to play her, really still feels like she is the hot woman in town and she doesn’t want competition and she doesn’t want a younger, prettier princess around.”
At the end of the day, Wehrmacher hopes the audience has fun with the show.
“I think theater has such an ability to be a societal statement. It can fight for social change. It can be educational. It can do a lot of things but it also can just be fun. I mean honestly, everybody’s been kind of sad for years, you know, with the pandemic and with all of this stuff,” she said. “And I’m hoping that people will take a moment to be, for these two hours, ‘I don’t have to worry about anybody in this show, these characters will all be fine. It’s just fun and I can laugh and it’s silly and the songs are catchy’ and here, just have a vacation from worry for a couple of hours.”
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.oldlog.com/Shows/Once-Upon-A-Mattress for $30-40 and the show runs through Jan. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.