The store officially opened July 9 at 260 Water Street.
Water Street added a new store to its docket July 9 with the opening of Northern Drift, a multi-functional lake-centered clothing store.
Owners Lisa and Brent Jane took over the 260 Water Street location, replacing David Douglas Jewelers after it closed earlier this year. While the couple lives in Minneapolis, they are also lake people through and through, and found themselves inspired by Minnesota’s lake vibe to create the brand.
“I think the idea came through traveling to other places, going out to the east coast and seeing that coastal vibe out there and going to Michigan, Lake Michigan and the coastal vibe there,” she said. “I just thought we have a coastal vibe here, it’s just our lake vibe. It’s the land of 10,000 lakes. I wanted to put our own little twist on that.”
With a background in product development and sourcing where she worked closely with manufacturers, Lisa Jane always dreamed of starting her own business.
The two started small in 2016, first selling their apparel through local events like James J. Hill Days in Wayzata or Apple Day in Excelsior, operating a website and later moving to wholesale where they sold to area stores. They later had a one-year pop-up store in Wayzata and pondered where they wanted to have a permanent location.
“When we decided that we wanted to actually open our own retail store, we knew that this was the right area just because this is sort of that quintessential lake life area in the Twin Cities,” she said.
When describing the Northern Drift brand, Lisa Jane said it is classic and casual but also multi-functional.
“We try to make things that can be worn on the boat, but also you could feel good going to dinner wearing what you’re wearing. Nothing’s overly dressy or fussy, but nothing is so casual that you wouldn’t feel good about going out in it,” she said.
What makes Northern Drift stand out is its reasonable price point, Lisa Jane said, adding that while the brand was local, they also worked hard to make themselves affordable.
Excelsior and South Lake Minnetonka residents can watch out for an official opening event sometime toward the end of the summer or in the fall.
“We’ve had just a great experience. I think what’s been really fun for us is that we’ve had customers… who have shopped with us, either they had shopped with us in Wayzata and so they followed us to the store in Excelsior and were really excited to see us here,” Lisa Jane said. ”Then we’ve had a mix of people who are finding our brand for the first time and just the feedback has been super positive.”
Ultimately, both she and Brent were excited about making the little 260 Water Street store come alive with their brand vision and seeing how people embraced that.
“I love the creativity part of it and getting to come up with new ideas for the products and I’ve gotten to meet other local businesses this way, and I think that that’s really fun. Just getting to connect with other people who have a vision and are just working hard to make it come alive,” she said.
Northern Drift sells its own apparel, the store also carries a few local accessories and art vendors.
“Not only are people supporting our business, but you’re helping to support some other local brands too when you’re shopping with us,” Lisa Jane said.
For more information about Northern Drift or to view its apparel, visitnortherndriftco.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.