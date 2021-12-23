Brian Tholen previously worked for 25 years at the Edina Police Department
Brian Tholen was announced as the new police chief for South Lake Minnetonka Police Department on Dec. 8.
Tholen will officially join the department on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
“Coming back to my hometown and being the chief, after being at Edina for 25 years, seems like it was an opportunity of a lifetime,” he said.
Tholen said he lived in Shorewood for 17 years and his wife is also from Excelsior.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department started searching for a new police chief after former Police Chief Mike Meehan retired in September.
The applications brought in 19 candidates, which were later decreased to the top six and then top three, according to Debra Kind, the mayor of Greenwood and the chair of the coordinating committee.
David Kuhnly from the Golden Valley Police Department and Justin Ballsrud from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department made up the other finalists.
After several interviews with the mayors from all of the towns, city staff and various committees, Tholen was chosen as the new police chief.
“I’d just like to thank the mayors, the city administrators and the city managers for choosing me for this position and I can’t wait to get started, to work for a community I’ve been a part of for 17 years and (I’m) very honored to be your hometown chief,” he said.
According to Kind, his experience with the Edina Police Department and being a resident of the area gave him a hometown perspective were two of the reasons he was chosen for the position.
“It’s something in this career, to work for a community that you have a working relationship with, but it is rare and not very common in regards to a chief or any officer living within the community. I think right now, what we are going through in law enforcement, it’s nice to have the connection not only professionally but personally to the community that you’re serving,” Tholen said.
Tholen worked for the Edina Police Department for 25 years, moving through the ranks as a patrol officer, sergeant and later for seven years as a lieutenant. He said the reason he became a police officer was because he liked to be challenged.
“Not knowing what I was going to do every day going to work, that always intrigued me as a young adult and now, after being in the career for so many years, it is that along with seeing the difference that we can make as officers and being there for the residents when they’re in need of anything,” he said.
Tholen said he hopes to continue Meehan’s work. He has many goals walking into the department, some of which include getting to know the officers, getting to know the residents and their needs, as well as making sure that the officers are mentally and physically healthy to serve the community.
“I want to continue to educate the residents, for us to keep crime low in the communities,” he said. “We all need to be aware of the recent increase in crime in Hennepin County and surrounding areas, and assuring our residents that we’re doing everything to help and we need their help to keep everyone safe. Also knowing that we’re going to do everything in our power to keep criminals accountable.”
Tholen was born and raised in Hennepin County, graduating from Benilde-St. Margaret’s and obtaining his bachelor’s in sociology and criminal justice from the University of St. Thomas. He is also a 2019 graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
South Lake Minnetonka Police Department serves the communities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.
