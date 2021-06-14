Excelsior pavilion

Significant progress is being made on the pavilion in the Excelsior Commons Park. The pavilion project is the first in the master plan to update the park, created by the Community for the Commons.
Excelsior pavilion

The pavilion is slated to be completed in early July. Fanfare for The Commons, which will be Thursday, July 8, is planned as the inaugural concert at the pavilion. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. 

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments