The National Charity League is an organization, founded 95 years ago, which has local chapters around the country. Minnesota has two chapters, a West Lakes Chapter, founded in 2012, and a North Woods Chapter, according to Tina Richter, vice president of membership for the West Lakes Chapter.
The league is for mothers and their daughters in seventh to 12th-grade to engage in community service, leadership development and cultural enrichment. The local chapters choose national and local charities such as Second Harvest Heartland, the Prop Shop and Sharing and Caring Hands.
In the West Lakes Chapter, there are members from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Mound and Excelsior, where Richter lives.
Richter and her daughter, Emma, an eighth-grader at Minnetonka Middle School West, are in their second year in the chapter. She wanted her daughter to learn community service and how to help others.
“I really feel that it’s important to build empathy in kids while they’re still young and impressionable,” she said.
Then, Richter saw how the organization taught the girls about leadership skills and having roles such as president or chair positions. It allows the girls to be leaders in their group and gives them practice with speaking and organization, she said.
COVID-19’s impact on the chapter
Before COVID-19, the chapter volunteered with the Special Olympics and worked closely with the athletes. Since the pandemic, the members were able to virtually cheer the athletes on during events. They also attended bingo and game nights at a local senior living community, but are unable to visit with the seniors now.
Leadership in the chapter added philanthropies that are outdoors so participants could safely do volunteer work. That included clean-up and weeding of Eden Prairie parks and Three Rivers Park District.
There is a minimum requirement for philanthropy hours and one of the biggest challenges this year was deciding how to make adjustments, due to COVID-19, Richter said. Hours were adjusted so participants can do philanthropy at home such as putting bags together for organizations, making paracord bracelets and writing letters to troops.
Building a relationship
When she signs up for an activity she knows she’ll be with her daughter for a few hours. It’s hard when children are in middle school, they’re going off in different directions and it is precious time, she said.
“It’s a way, especially with middle school girls, to bring them closer in,” she said.
Richter’s daughter has learned through the league that she can make an impact helping others, all while getting to spend time with her mom.
The hope is that the girls continue volunteering as they leave college or come back as mothers themselves someday, Richter said.
Shannon Richter, a resident of Excelsior, is another chapter member. She participated in the league from seventh to 12th grade when she was growing up in Los Angeles. She recounted that it was similar in many ways to what she and her daughter do now.
A difference she noted was the debutant ball, rather than the senior awards participants in the West Lakes Chapter. It was a very formal event with a sit-down dinner, where they were presented to society, she said.
Richter’s sons participated in Boy Scouts and she wanted her daughter, Brie, an eighth-grader at Minnetonka Middle School West, to participate in something that had similar principles of philanthropy and service. She remembered her time with the league and decided it’d be a good fit.
The two have been members of the league for about a year and a half. They were doing community service before that, but this makes it easier to continually make a habit of giving back, she said.
Building community and family bonds
Brie thinks the league is a community. It makes charity easier and it helps to create bonds with others over such a heartwarming thing, she said. It’s also a great way for her to bond with her mom and for them to get to know each other better, she added.
Due to COVID-19, the family is always home, but they aren’t always doing an activity together or communicating. Doing work for the league, it feels like they are together making a difference in the community, Richter said.
For more information about the chapter, visit nationalcharityleague.org/vpage/index-westlakes. The chapter will have a prospective membership Zoom meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1. For those who are interested, email membershipwestlakes@nclonline.org.
