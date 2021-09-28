Minnetonka West Middle School in the Minnetonka School District was named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
The school was among 325 schools recognized nationally as Blue Ribbon Schools, including six schools in Minnesota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
In addition to Minnetonka West Middle School, the other Minnesota schools named were Roosevelt Middle School and McKinley Elementary in the Anoka-Hennepin School District; Barnesville Elementary in the Barnesville School District; Twin Lakes Elementary in the Elk River School District; and St. Croix Preparatory Academy Middle School in Stillwater.
“I am so proud of these six Blue Ribbon awardees - the hard work and dedication of these school communities reminds us that the future is bright for Minnesota’s students,” Governor Tim Walz said.
Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
