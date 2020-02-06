Mystery will run for seven performances Feb. 14-23
Audience members are in for a thrilling courtroom drama with Minnetonka Theatre’s latest play, “Witness for the Prosecution.”
Regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s most accomplished plays, “Witness for the Prosecution” promises suspense and intrigue meant to keep audiences guessing until the very end.
Set in 1950s London, the play tells the story of Leonard Vole, who stands accused of murdering a wealthy older widow who had recently made him her heir, while not knowing he was married. In a convoluted effort to free her husband, his wife Romaine agrees to testify for the prosecution. The stakes are high and tempers run wild with shocking witness testimony as a young man fights to escape the hangman’s noose.
“You have to listen to the clues because it could be one of several people that could have committed the murder. The audience is going to make up their mind who it is, but there’s a bunch of twists,” said Director James Cada.
Adapted by Christie from her short story of the same name, “Witness for the Prosecution” opened in London in 1953. The next year, it opened on Broadway to rave reviews.
The company performed Christie’s “The Mousetrap” in 2015, which proved to be a popular selection as evidenced by a string of sold-out shows.
Among the Minnetonka High School students helping to bring another mystery to the stage are junior Ella VanEngen and sophomore Olivia Kronzer, stage managers for the show. The students said communication has been essential in making sure everyone knows their role and what they need to be doing on a particular day to keep everything running smoothly.
Junior Nate Turcotte, who will play Sir Wilfred Robarts, the defense barrister/attorney of Leonard Vole, said he was previously unfamiliar with the play. As he became more familiar with the material, he said the many narrative twists have been an interesting challenge.
“You want the audience to be focused the whole time, and if you lose focus then that kind of pulls them with you,” Turcotte said.
Senior Emma Tripp, who will play Leonard’s solicitor/attorney Joan Mayhew, said it’s been exciting to see how the cast has been able to bounce off of each other’s energy during rehearsals.
“I feel like it makes it more interesting for the audience to watch, and in this play especially, I feel like there are a lot of really good opportunities for that,” Tripp said of the play’s courtroom scenes.
Another student working to navigate the play’s many courtroom scenes is senior Noah Howe, who will play Mr. Myers the prosecutor. The student said the fact that the play will be performed on the smaller stage adds another unique element for the cast and audience.
“The audience is so close to the stage,” Howe said, adding that being able to convey more subtle actions and facial expressions has helped shape his performance.
“Character-wise, you definitively have to get more into what your character is thinking in that moment because the audience is, of course, focused in,” agreed junior Truman Klein, who will play Leonard Vole.
Junior Shannon Chambers, who will play Vole’s wife Romaine, said the play will be especially rewarding for audience members who pay close attention as the mystery unravels.
“You get little bits of more evidence in the case that’ll take you one way or another. … It’s very intricate and the evidence is what drives the show forward,” Chambers said.
If you go:
Minnetonka Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.