a116NW_BackToSchoolCUT1.jpg

A group of masked students exit their bus Sept. 8 before their first day of school at Groveland Elementary. Minnetonka School District leaders have put together a COVID-19 mitigation plan ahead of the 2021-22 school year. Under the Return to School Safe Learning Plan, the district began the school year by providing in-person learning to all students in grades pre-K through 12th grade. Students in grades K-8 will be offered an e-learning option, and high school students can choose to be full-time online by taking Tonka Online courses. Under the plan, all students and staff for grades K-8 are required to wear masks when at school. For Minnetonka High School, it is strongly recommended that students and staff wear masks, but they are not mandatory. The Minnetonka School Board is planning to revisit the plan at its Oct. 7 meeting to determine if any guidelines need to be adjusted. To review the district’s plan, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response. (Submitted photo)
a116NW_BackToSchoolCUT2.jpg

Minnetonka High School art teacher Rebecca Marks welcomes students back Sept. 8 for the first day of the new school year. (Submitted photo)
a116NW_BackToSchoolCUT3.jpg

Minnetonka High School math teacher Terri Ellis greets a classroom full of students on the first day of the 2021-22 school year. (Submitted photo)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments