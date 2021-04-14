Board approved full-time online choice for K-12 beginning this fall
The Minnetonka School Board has voted to unanimously approve a full-time e-learning option for K-12 students beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
During the board’s April 8 meeting, Assistant Superintendent Amy LaDue gave a summary of the plan, which was also presented to the board during a March 18 study session.
LaDue said the next steps will be to communicate the e-learning option with families so that they can complete an intent-to-enroll form so that district officials can gauge the level of interest.
“Our ability to offer this is really contingent upon the enrollment. It needs to be a viable option both educationally and economically,” LaDue said, adding that some programs and courses will be driven by registration numbers.
According to district leaders, the initial planning process will continue during registration and will include evaluation of the current e-learning program and convening of a planning team. Once the level of interest is known, the district will move forward on working to finalize program models for each grade level, identify sections and schedule for courses, determine staffing needs, complete the budget process, identify needs and schedule curriculum planning and development before creating a professional development plan and scheduling the e-learning sessions.
During the 2020-21 school year, all Minnesota school districts were required to provide families an at-home, or e-learning, option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District leaders said the current e-learning program being offered will continuing to be refined, with one of the more notable changes being that the district will identify the e-learning option as its own program rather than tied to an assigned school.
“This would allow for a unique program identity to be created and fostered,” according to the report from LaDue. “By having staff that are identified as e-learning staff, for at least part of their day, this will allow for a more comprehensive approach to providing instruction, interacting with families and developing a sense of community within the program.”
The assistant superintendent said the district has submitted an expansion application for a comprehensive K-12 online learning program to the Minnesota Department of Education. If approved, it would allow for the addition of an ongoing K-8 e-learning opportunity and expansion of the current Tonka Online program for grades 9-12.
“They’d still have our regular support systems, and they’d have a balance between synchronous and asynchronous options. So, some of the time they’d be online with a teacher and some of the time they’d be working asynchronously, or offline, on projects,” LaDue said regarding elementary and middle school grades.
For high school grades, the e-learning option would expand the Tonka Online program into a full-time online learning model.
“Students will still be able to take Tonka Online if they’re in-person, but this would give kids who want to be fully online that opportunity to do a blend of e-learning classes and Tonka Online classes,” LaDue said.
The assistant superintendent also noted that under the plan, out-of-district families would be able to open enroll their students into the district for e-learning the same as they would for in-person learning.
The proposed full-time e-learning option found strong support from school board members, with John Holcomb saying, “This makes complete sense. ... I’m fully supportive of us really pioneering forward with this.”
Holcomb said the pandemic has forced the district to adapt learning and teaching styles. He noted that while not all families have found the e-learning model to be beneficial, it’s important to offer the option for families and students who do.
LaDue noted that school counselors will continue to be available to help inform families’ decisions.
“Of course, the final decision will be up to the parent as to what they choose to enroll their student in,” LaDue said. “But long-term, as we roll into this program, we will assign specific counselors who are very familiar with the program and will be putting in place – much like we do with Tonka Online right now – those safety nets. Are kids showing up? Are they engaging? Are they completing work? Are they demonstrating academic progress through formative and summative work?”
Board Chair Chris Vitale said he too thought providing a full-time e-learning option was a “great opportunity.”
“One of the things that Minnetonka does so well is we offer personalization. ... And this is just another tool from that standpoint,” Vitale said. “To be able to offer this K-12 across the board is just amazing and I’m really excited for it.”
