This year’s Celebration of Service event was hosted online
Each year, leaders with the Minnetonka School District recognize students and families who have decided to give back to their community through volunteer service.
Those volunteers were spotlighted at the 11th annual Celebration of Service, which was hosted online Nov. 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event began after the school district established the Tonka Serves program, which works to build connections between students and nonprofit organizations in the greater Twin Cities area.
“There is a basic understanding that when we help others, we get much more in return. This understanding led our district to intentionally provide service opportunities for students through the creation of Tonka Serves,” School Board Chair Katie Becker said during the virtual ceremony.
The event honors district students, parents and community members who have earned a bronze, silver or gold President’s Volunteer Service Award. Minnetonka High School students who received a varsity letter in community service during the past year were also recognized.
This year’s Celebration of Service recognized more than 200 district students, alumni and adults who collectively served nearly 28,000 volunteer hours.
Among the volunteers this past year were Sanav Kumar, a Scenic Heights fifth-grader who helped package food for Feed My Starving Children and tutored other students in computer programming.
Anna Rosen, an eighth-grader at Minnetonka Middle School East, volunteered as a junior naturalist for Westwood Hills Nature Center, where she helped with summer camps and events.
Minnetonka High School senior Josie Frandrup launched a service club called Minnetonka Mail, whose members dedicate their time to writing letters to residents in senior care facilities.
Connor Clair, a Minnetonka High School senior and recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, created a nonprofit that coaches senior citizens on understanding and using technology like smartphones.
“Our award recipients’ dedication to serving others is inspiring. Even during these unprecedented times, they have not lost focus on their commitment to others,” said Superintendent Dennis Peterson.
To watch this year’s ceremony, visit minnetonkaschools.org/CelebrationofService.
