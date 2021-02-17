Student earns Prudential Spirit of Community award
Sarah Erickson, an eighth-grader at Minnetonka Middle School West, was recently recognized as one of the state’s top youth volunteers.
The 14-year-old Excelsior resident said she was in the middle of science class when her mom told her the news that she had been named as one of Minnesota’s top volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, which is the nation’s largest youth recognition program based on volunteer service.
“I was so excited,” she said. “I didn’t really expect to win.”
As a member of her school’s service club since sixth grade, Erickson has been involved in many community service projects, including buying books for a nearby school, raising money for wildfire relief in Australia, singing at nursing homes and volunteering at the local animal humane society.
This past spring, in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Erickson said she was inspired to help and began making masks that she donated to her grandma’s nursing home.
Starting out with little sewing experience, Erickson learned by watching YouTube tutorials. After a few months, she had sewn around 80 masks.
“It was pretty frustrating at first, but I kept going and I figured it out eventually,” she said.
Erickson said the effort felt especially important after her great-uncle died from COVID-19 complications.
“I saw how sad my cousins and their parents were, and that’s what really inspired me to keep making masks because I hated seeing all that sadness,” Erickson said.
She hopes her efforts also encourage others to volunteer in whatever way they can.
“That’s also one of the reasons that I started volunteering,” she said. “I wanted to inspire, even if it’s just some of my friends, to start helping out.”
As a state honoree, Sarah will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 state honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 national honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.
“We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey.
To read the names and stories of all of this year’s state honorees, visit spirit.prudential.com.
