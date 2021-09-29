Minnetonka Public Schools has again been recognized as the No. 1 school district in Minnesota by Niche.com as part of the publication’s 2022 best schools rankings.

Minnetonka Schools also landed the No. 1 spots for best high school, best teachers and best places to teach among public schools in Minnesota. The district also ranked No. 59 nationally for best school district out of more than 10,772 public school districts nationwide. All nine schools and the district overall received A+ or A rankings.

Niche.com’s methodology combines analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, including test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, reviews from students and parents, and more to determine school rankings.

Minnetonka High School also ranked No. 3 among best college prep public high schools in Minnesota and No. 5 in best high schools for athletes among public schools in the state.

For full results, visit niche.com/k12/rankings.

