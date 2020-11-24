Students will switch to full e-learning model Wednesday, Dec. 2
Minnetonka School District leaders have decided to move grades K-12 to distance learning in response to rising COVID-19 cases in local communities.
“Despite all we are doing to keep school as safe as possible and to deliver high quality instruction, we will need to transition to full e-learning for all grades until things improve,” Superintendent Dennis Peterson said in a Nov. 17 message to district families and staff.
The district began the school year under a hybrid learning model, in which younger students were spending more time at school and older students were spending most of their week e-learning from home.
With the change to full distance learning, Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1, will be planning days for elementary and middle school teachers to prepare to move all students to e-learning.
Minnetonka High School, where students had been doing e-learning from home four days a week since the beginning of the school year, made an immediate transition to full e-learning.
The district will also provide some in-school special education services during this time.
The superintendent said school principals are communicating specific details to families regarding the transition.
Minnetonka Preschool, Early Childhood Family Education, Early Childhood Special Education and Junior Explorers will continue in-person learning.
The superintendent also detailed a plan for child care support for families while the district is under the e-learning model.
“We want to support students and families who will struggle with this change,” Peterson said. “We know how difficult this will be for some students who do not function well with e-learning and for some families who are not able to have their children home during the day, and we are working to provide a low-cost, school-day childcare option in the schools for those who really need this support.”
For families who sign up for this option, their K-8 students will still be e-learning, but it will be in a school building under the supervision of a paraprofessional. Transportation will be provided, Peterson said, and the district will limit this option based on available staff.
The superintendent also noted that the district will continue to offer Explorers childcare before and after school for families with children in preschool through fifth-grade and during the school day for essential workers.
“I am very proud of our teachers, staff and administrators for all they have done to provide exceptional educational opportunities to our students this fall. We will all work hard to ensure that the level of rigor and excellence does not falter, as we move to the e-learning model,” Peterson said. “Additionally, we know how critical it is to support students’ mental health, and the district will continue to share information about resources available to support students in this area.”
The superintendent said a decision will be made before Monday, Jan. 4, which is the first day of school after winter break, as to whether students will return to a hybrid learning model or continue e-learning into January. He said district leaders will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to families.
“Thank you for all of the support you have given your students and our staff and teachers throughout this fall. I know this has been a challenging time for each of us,” Peterson said.
To learn more about the district’s COVID-19 response and to view a dashboard tracking positive virus cases in district buildings, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response.
