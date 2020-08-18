The Minnetonka School Board voted unanimously Aug. 6 to approve the district joining a class-action lawsuit against companies that sold opioids and did not provide appropriate warnings to users.
According to a fact sheet for the lawsuit, a growing number of public school districts around the country have filed or are preparing to file claims in the litigation against major pharmaceutical companies and related groups for damages caused by the U.S. opioid epidemic.
In November 2019, Chicago Public Schools filed a claim in the National Prescription Opiate Multi-District Litigation on behalf of state and national classes of public schools to recover damages. Since then, the coalition of public school districts has expanded to include districts nationwide that have filed or are preparing to file claims in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proceedings.
The lawsuit contends that in the 1990s, pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and distribute prescription opioids began marketing the drugs to be used by chronic pain patients while knowingly making false claims about the lack of addictive properties of the pills. According to the lawsuit, the false claims were used by distributors’ sales representatives to convince doctors and pharmacists to aggressively order and prescribe opiates for chronic pain as sales representatives downplayed or dismissed the risks of opioid addiction for chronic pain patients.
According to the resolution approved by the Minnetonka School Board, the “school board believes that the school districts of this nation, including this school district, have suffered significant damages as a result of this national opioid epidemic, including expenditures of public funds to address the impact of this epidemic on students, teachers, other staff, and the taxpayers of this district.”
With the resolution, the school district appoints law firms in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Jacksonville, Florida to represent its interests in the lawsuit.
According to Minnetonka Superintendent Dennis Peterson, there are no up-front costs for the district to join the lawsuit, and there is a potential of receiving a settlement to mitigate damages that can be used to support students impacted by opioid abuse.
“We think there are damages in the district, and there’s no up-front cost to the district if there’s success in gaining favorable judgment,” Peterson said.
A major focus of the claims is the increased expense of special education and additional education costs caused by the growing number of children born with disabilities as a result of maternal opioid use during pregnancy.
According to 2016 data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, seven newborns were diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome for every 1,000 newborn hospital stays in the U.S.
Nationwide, fatal overdoses from prescription opioids more than doubled between 2005 and 2016. More than 218,000 people have died in the United States between 1999 and 2017 from overdoses directly tied to prescription opioids.
