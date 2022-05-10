School board has yet to approve a construction bid for the project
Minnetonka Schools hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the district’s first new school building in 55 years, but any actual construction work will have to wait until the school board approves a bid.
The May 5 ceremony celebrated the latest progress toward a facility that will be home to the district’s VANTAGE and MOMENTUM programs.
VANTAGE is Minnetonka High School’s advanced professional studies program, offering focus areas in business analytics, design and marketing, global business, digital journalism, global sustainability, health sciences, public policy, user experience design and education.
MOMENTUM, which launched in fall of 2020 as an expansion of the high school’s trades program, is focused on design and skilled trades. The program is meant to provide real-world experiences for students to explore pathways in manufacturing, construction, architecture, engineering and automotive careers.
A new addition was recently added to Minnetonka High School to provide space for the MOMENTUM program expansion. It includes a four-car automotive garage to host the program’s growing transportation track. The recent addition also includes other flexible “makerspace” classrooms to be used for the program’s other career pathways.
“Minnetonka High School is a school of opportunities where we work to help each student find their passion and place,” Principal Jeff Erickson said. “MOMENTUM and VANTAGE, in particular, provide pathways for our students to broaden their horizons and apply their learning to real-life scenarios in fields that are in dire need of the next generation of workers, such as the trades.”
Minnetonka School Board Chair Chris Vitale said the new building will mark the next chapter for the school programs and open up new opportunities for students.
“With VANTAGE alone, in less than a decade, the program has grown so large it’s busting at the seams – with more than 500 students planning to take a VANTAGE course next fall,” Vitale said. “This new building is the result of that growth and interest.”
The 36,000-square-foot VANTAGE/MOMENTUM building will be constructed at 5735 County Road 101 in Minnetonka near Clear Springs Elementary. It will be the district’s first all-new building since Scenic Heights Elementary was built in 1966.
The overall building project received initial approval by the Minnetonka School Board this past October at an estimated cost of $14 million.
Hours after the groundbreaking ceremony, the Minnetonka School Board reviewed bids for building construction. Paul Bourgeois, the district’s executive director of finance and operations, said the lowest out of eight bids came from Morcon Construction at $15.56 million.
“Unfortunately, we were a little bit surprised with our low bid,” Bourgeois said to the board. “Our low bid was actually above the estimate.”
Bourgeois said construction inflation has been higher than expected at an increase of around 50% in rates, which is higher than the 14% inflation factor that was part of the district’s construction estimate.
“We need to look at the overall project and really put together some ... further information about what the environment is like out there right now to see if these are good bids and this is the best we’re going to get, or should we not accept this bid and look at rebidding or modifying,” Bourgeois said.
The school board then voted to table the consideration of awarding a construction bid until all options and next steps can be further discussed at the board’s May 19 study session.
