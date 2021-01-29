‘It’s a huge honor,’ said 28-year-old educator Anna Bjork
Six years into her career teaching English as a second language, Minnetonka Public Schools educator Anna Bjork is being recognized with an international award.
The 28-year-old teacher was recently named to the International Literacy Association’s biennial 30 Under 30 list, which shines a spotlight on the next generation of leaders working to create positive change in the global literacy landscape.
“The start of 2021 is filled with much promise thanks to the work of this year’s class of honorees,” said Marcie Craig Post, the association’s director. “Their work – whether it’s research on multicultural literacy, helping young students find the power of their voice or dismantling systems of oppression in education – is impacting the lives of countless individuals and communities.”
The association is a global advocacy and membership organization dedicated to advancing literacy for all through its network of more than 300,000 literacy educators, researchers and experts across 128 countries.
The association’s 2021 list of honorees includes educators, nonprofit leaders, authors, volunteers, researchers and social entrepreneurs from 12 countries.
“It’s a huge honor,” Bjork said. “I was not expecting to be welcomed with all the other people that were in that group.”
Bjork is in her second year with Minnetonka Public Schools, where she teaches at Groveland Elementary and Minnetonka Middle School East. She moved to the district after teaching English as a second language for four years at a charter school in Minneapolis.
For anyone who knows Bjork, the fact that she became a teacher is no surprise.
“I’ve been surrounded by great teachers my entire life,” she said. “My mom’s a teacher, and I grew up playing teacher.”
The educator said she had initially wanted to be a Spanish teacher, but decided to switch paths after becoming more aware of the needs of young English learners.
“I thought it would be more important and more meaningful. ... There’s a huge achievement gap with English learners and mainstream students in school, and so I just saw that need. And I love working with people who are from different cultures,” Bjork said. “It’s kind of just become my passion.”
The teacher said Minnetonka Schools has a very diverse population of students from Russia, Mexico, Japan and other counties who are learning English as a second language.
Among the most rewarding part of her job, Bjork said, is seeing a young student’s growth from the beginning of the school year to their final days in her class.
“It’s incredible to see. I’ve had kids that have come at the beginning of the year speaking absolutely no English at all and it’s hard for them to get from class to class. But, by the end of the year, you see that growth and that effect you’ve had on them,” she said. “They’re now speaking English and are able to do more in their other classes and they have friends. ... It’s nice to see kind of that progression.”
