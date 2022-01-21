The Minnetonka School Board approved a district-wide mask mandate during a special meeting Jan. 20, effective Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Feb. 25 and includes high school, SAIL and VANTAGE and MOMENTUM locations during school days. Prior to this mandate, all schools required masks except for the high school, which was mask optional.
The motion passed in a 4-1 vote with the board’s Chair Chris Vitale voting against the mandate. Director John Odom was absent.
The meeting was attended with about 40 people in the audience, and approximately 20 spoke during the public forum, sharing mixed opinions on a mask mandate.
The board was given an update from Health Services Director Annie Lumbar Bendson about the latest COVID-19 case numbers by school. She also shared information from health experts about the omicron variant and the Center for Disease Control’s updated quarantine guidelines.
According to data from Jan. 19, there were 479 active COVID cases among the district’s 10,889 students and 375 in quarantine due to close contact. Among the 1,865 staff, 94 tested positive for COVID-19 and 17 were in quarantine due to close contact.
According to Lumbar Bendson, the Minnesota Department of Health has reviewed CDC recommendations regarding a five-day shortened quarantine and still advises the 10-day quarantine, unless all conditions are met. She noted many conditions need to be followed to implement the shortened quarantine. At this point, the district will pilot it with staff only to determine the effectiveness and also address any challenges if they were rolled to students.
The board also discussed the Safe Learning Plan survey, which went out in December to students, parents and staff, and how the majority of staff and parents who responded had said they would prefer masks at Minnetonka High School.
After a lengthy discussion regarding the Safe Learning Plan, three of the five members decided to bring it to a vote during a special meeting where the motion for a temporary mask mandate passed 4-1.
Vitale explained his dissenting vote was for two reasons.
One was that the school board has not traditionally taken the role of imposing mandates on the schools without the mandate or action coming as a recommendation from the administration.
“It felt like an overreach of the board to me,” he wrote during a statement following the meeting. “I think if the administration felt that change was needed, then the administration would have brought it forward for the board to consider. And, that did not happen.”
Secondly, Vitale said the COVID-19 numbers at the high school are not at a higher percentage rate than those at the elementary and middle schools where there has been a mask mandate in place throughout the pandemic.
“So, I was not convinced that masks are having that much of an impact,” he said.
View the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard at www.minnetonkaschools.org/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response for data and information on the district’s Safe Learning Plan.
