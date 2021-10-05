Preliminary property tax levy is a 2.28% increase over previous year
The Minnetonka School Board approved the district’s preliminary 2022 property tax levy during its Sept. 23 special meeting.
The proposed levy of $56.5 million represents a $1.26 million increase, or 2.28%, over the 2021 levy of $55.25 million, which was a 1.92% increase over the 2020 levy.
The total levy is made up of several dozen individual levy amounts that are calculated based on formulas set in Minnesota statute by the legislature. Many of the levies provide partial revenue for a particular program with the remaining amount coming as a match from the state. Other levies, including the operating referendum and technology levy, are voter approved and determined based on the number of enrolled students or the value of property in the school district.
Nine major levy categories make up about 95% of Minnetonka School District’s total 2022 preliminary tax levy, said Paul Bourgeois, the school district’s executive director of finance and operations.
The 2022 overall preliminary tax levy includes the voter-approved operating referendum revenue of $22.92 million, which is up about $646,000 from the previous year. The school district receives about $1,882 per pupil from the state, which is up 2.79% over the prior year due to inflation.
Another major levy category is the local optional revenue levy. The 2022 preliminary figure was approved at $8.66 million, which is $724 per pupil and is about the same as it was the previous year.
The 2022 preliminary levy also includes a general debt service levy of $7.91 million, which is a $609,000 increase over the previous year.
Another sizable levy is the district’s voter-approved technology levy, which is used to fund many of the technology initiatives in the school district. The technology referendum revenue for 2022 is $7.28 million, which is an increase of $360,000 over the previous year. The figure is based on the total of all property values in the district, which increased by 4.68% (from around $9.4 billion to $9.8 billion) for the 2022 levy, Bourgeois said.
The preliminary property tax levy is the maximum amount that the school district can levy. The final levy will be certified at a school board meeting in December. Also at that meeting will be a Truth in Taxation hearing for the public.
