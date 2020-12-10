Overall levy is a 1.92% increase over last year
The Minnetonka School Board unanimously approved the district’s 2021 final tax levy during the board’s Dec. 3 meeting.
The approved overall levy of $55.25 million represents a $1.04 million increase, or 1.92%, over the 2020 levy of $54.2 million, which was a 4.85% increase over the 2019 levy.
The 2021 overall tax levy includes a general fund levy of $45.29 million, which represents a $779,000 increase, or 1.7%, over the previous year. The 2021 community service fund levy was approved at $964,000, which is a 0.7% increase ($7,000) over 2020. The 2021 debt service fund levy was approved at $1.04 million, which is a 2.9% increase ($255,000) over 2020.
Voter-approved operating referendum and local optional revenue make up most of the 2021 general fund levy at a combined total of $30.93 million, which is up about $866,000 from the previous year.
“Basically, the operating referendum authority includes an annual inflation increase and that was $48 per pupil on this calculation. And then we also grew our enrollment by 88 ... from just under 10,965 the prior year and we’re up to 11,054 this year,” said Paul Bourgeois, the school district’s executive director of finance and operations.
Another major levy component is the district’s technology referendum revenue, which is used to fund technology initiatives in the district. This levy will increase $330,000 over the previous year to $6.92 million in the overall 2021 levy.
“This is the fund where we pay for all of our instructional software, our hardware, our support ... This is a levy that’s based on the voter-approved tax rate,” Bourgeois said, noting that the technology levy is based on the total value of property in the district.
The total property value in the district, Bourgeois said, is more than $9.5 billion this year, which is an increase of about 4.6% from just over $9 billion a year ago. Bourgeois added that the total property value in the district can rise either through reassessment or as more property is built, which is being seen as new homes are constructed in the west end of the district in Hennepin County and in the part of Chanhassen that’s in the school district.
From 2018 to 2021, the school district saw an 11% cumulative increase in property value, Bourgeois said. Based on these numbers and the approved final 2021 levy amount, the owner of a $300,000 home in the school district can expect an estimated increase of around $19 to the school district portion of their property taxes over the previous year.
