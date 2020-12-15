Minnetonka Public Schools has finalized its list of priorities for the 2021 legislative session at the Minnesota State Capitol.
Each year, leaders from public school districts across the state work to create a legislative platform related to education. Minnetonka Schools’ Finance Advisory Committee works with district administration and the citizens lobbying group Community Action for Student Education to develop a platform of position statements for use in communicating school district priorities to lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session.
This year’s platform was unanimously approved Dec. 3 by the Minnetonka School Board. The list of legislative position statements focuses on school funding, including a recommendation to increase the basic formula revenue by 2% for fiscal year 2022, which would equate to $131 per pupil or approximately $1.6 million for the district.
Basic revenue is the main source of funding for public school districts in Minnesota. According to district leaders, basic revenue has lost $658 in purchasing power to inflation since 2003, and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to making operating schools more expensive per student.
District leaders are also calling on lawmakers to push for the state to utilize a tool called a property tax shift to help avoid deep budget reductions in school districts and to provide districts with a 2% increase in the basic formula to help them weather the economic difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In several past difficult economic periods, the state has used property tax shifts for school districts to recognize tax collections as revenues for an earlier year.
The district’s legislative platform is also recommending that the state fully fund its share of approximately 60% of special education costs by reducing the state portion of the basic revenue cross-subsidy, which would result in approximately $1 million in special education revenue for Minnetonka Schools in 2023.
The platform also includes a recommendation to create local adjustment revenue to recognize the higher cost of education in the metro area.
For more information on the school district’s legislative platform, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/partners/case.
