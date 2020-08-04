For the Class of 2020, the final months of their high school senior year turned out far differently than they ever could have imagined. So, it was perhaps fitting that their commencement ceremony also looked a bit unusual.
Earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of Minnesota’s K-12 public schools to students. Then came the order from Gov. Tim Walz that schools statewide were to remain closed and continue distance learning through the rest of the academic year.
The announcement meant that, for Minnetonka High seniors, March 13 would end up being the final day they’d walk through the doors of their school as students.
As the students finished out the year learning virtually from home, they were notified that their June commencement ceremony at U.S. Bank Stadium was canceled and left wondering exactly how they would mark the end of their high school careers.
After weeks of planning, the high school rolled out plans for an alternative commencement. And on July 28, parents and most of the graduating class met under sunny skies at Minnetonka High School’s Einer Anderson Field for a series of eight, 45-minute mini-ceremonies throughout the day.
Students could also opt to have their diplomas mailed to them or participate in an individual graduation session in the high school’s gym. Students entering into military service were recognized and presented their diplomas in June before heading off to basic training.
School district staff are also working to compile footage from the commencement events for a virtual graduation ceremony that will be shared on YouTube and Facebook.
Around 75 graduating students, who were each allowed two guests, attended each mini-ceremony on July 28. The limit was in keeping with the state’s guidelines for less than 250 people at outdoor events. Students and guests were also spaced apart to maintain social distancing and were required to wear face masks.
“After everything this class has been through, we are so grateful for the opportunity to come together to celebrate our achievements,” said Ellie Bergfalk, who served as an emcee for the ceremonies alongside fellow student Sarah Stolar.
The emcees called for a moment of silence to recognize Archer Amorosi, who would have been graduating with Minnetonka High’s Class of 2020. Amorosi was fatally shot by police in 2018 during a mental-health crisis at his home in Chanhassen.
Later in the ceremony, student speaker Jai Chadha also spoke about the loss of Archer following their sophomore year.
“In grief, we understood the importance of mental health. Determined, we celebrated Archer’s life, creating the Northern Lights Lacrosse Festival. You helped tear down the stigma of talking about mental health, making it OK not to be OK,” Chadha told his fellow graduates. “And now during a global pandemic, rather than succumbing to our circumstances, we remain socially connected despite being physically distanced.”
Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson, in his address to the Class of 2020, commended the students for finishing out the school year strong amid unusual circumstances.
“Despite the closure in mid-March, our students have persevered through challenging times. … We have 794 outstanding graduates this year. Each of these graduates needs to realize there are many opportunities available to lead in America. We have seen all of our students achieving at higher levels than they ever thought possible because we’ve had high expectations for each of them,” Peterson said.
Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson encouraged the graduates to live with compassion for others as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
“Lead with kindness and empathy for all. It is the key to understanding one another and navigating all that lies ahead of you both personally and professionally,” Erickson said. “Come alongside one another, listen and learn from each other as it is in this way you truly understand each person’s story.”
