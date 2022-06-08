She will perform at the 318 Cafe in Excelsior on June 9
After a 20-year break from songwriting, Minnetonka resident Katy Tessman is making her way back to the stage on June 9.
She will perform at the 318 Cafe in Excelsior, singing her latest single, “Piece by Piece (the best news of all),” more songs, with a new band. The show will feature a night of storytelling and music from both Tessman and Mark Schirmacher.
Tessman began writing songs again during the pandemic. She said the pandemic was a “bowl of lemons for everyone,” and the way they made lemonade was by making music.
“For the past two years, it’s been all about writing music, making music, playing music and now in 2022, we’re performing music,” she said.
For Tessman, her favorite part about performing is sharing the stories about how she came to write the songs.
“I want to share emotions and feel with people, because we’re all human beings, so whether it’s to celebrate or laugh or remember. Every song, it’s a journey and even with an evening of music, we kind of go on a rollercoaster. It’s a pretty diverse emotional terrain that we cover,” she said.
Tessman is also happy to be back performing with the addition of her son, 19-year-old Louis Stanoch.
“I think my favorite thing about performing is just bringing it back to sharing music with others and hopefully exchanging energy that way and making someone feel a certain way through whatever instrument I’m playing,” Stanoch said.
Her beginning
Tessman’s journey began with music when she was in college, majoring in theater and later getting a degree in speech communication.
“I enjoy performing, I enjoy being on stage. But songwriting and performing my own songs is more satisfying than memorizing a script and playing a different character,” she said.
In her 20s, her songs focused on relationships. Coming off of a 20-year break, she now writes songs about the wisdom she’s gained through motherhood, watching her parents grow older and surviving breast cancer.
In October 2009, Tessman was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at 39-years-old. It was her first mammogram. She later received a double mastectomy on her 40th birthday, and later sought further chemotherapy treatment because cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.
“When I was first diagnosed, I went to the library to read a book to my kids to help them understand what was going to happen,” she said.
Stanoch was six at the time and her other son, Max, was three. While she shared some books with them, such as The Little Engine That Could and Katy and the Big Snow, she decided she wanted to explain her cancer to her kids in her own way.
“I used the metaphor of a weed in my garden,” she said.
In 2013, she self-published “Our Mama’s Beautiful Garden” about that idea and has since published a second edition.
A return to song-writing
This past winter, Tessman decided to participate in a song-writing challenge in her Facebook community. For the winter-spring session in that group, participants received ten prompts. The prompt “sleeve” spoke to her.
“Heart on my sleeve is a cliché lyric for a song and I didn’t want to do that,” she said. “So it took me about 24 hours to decide what I was going to do, because all I could think about was my compression sleeve that I have to wear on an airplane because I’m missing lymph nodes.”
Ever since Stanoch was 7, it was always on his mind to make sure that Tessman had her compression sleeve, he said.
While Tessman wanted to write the song about her breast cancer, she also didn’t want the song to be about her being a victim of cancer.
“I didn’t want it to be an icky sad song. I wanted it to be inspiring. But I have this now.” she said, gesturing to her arm. “I have to be thinking about this and it’s an extra piece that I need to deal with. But I get to live, which is a great trade. And I get to watch (Stanoch) grow tall and I get to watch Max grow tall, and that’s how the song came about.”
She said the song is a love song for her sons. Both were also heavily involved in its making.
Stanoch plays all of the instruments in the song, including acoustic guitar, electric bass and electric guitar. He also mixed and mastered the song himself.
Her other son, Max, helped engineer and produce the song. Stanoch and Tessman dubbed him “the industry guy.”
“Being a mom is a huge part of my identity. It gives me a ton of joy and every chance I get to be able to do stuff with my kids, I’m going to do it,” she said.
For Stanoch, music is about community.
“For me, I like to interact with the community just as much as I like to sit in my room and play it by myself,” he said.
The artist that influences him the most is Jimi Hendrix, who showed him the blues and has driven his passion for guitar.
“There’s so much music pouring out of this house. It’s really a joy to be here and making music and hearing music,” Tessman said.
Reservations for the show can be made at www.exploretock.com/318cafe/event/328162/mark-schirmacher-katy-tessman. For more information or music from Tessman or Schirmacher, visit katytessman.com or markschirmacher.com.
