Minnetonka native Alex Messenger has written a memoir, “The Twenty-Ninth Day.” He will discuss his book and sign copies 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St.
Messenger is a Duluth author and photographer who at 17 years of age was attacked by a grizzly bear. Later in life after the incident, he worked as a wilderness guide and volunteer search-and-rescue operator.
Messenger’s love of adventure, nature and culture has taken him all over the world. The north woods and canoe country remains one of his favorite subjects.
To learn more visit excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org.
