The Twenty-Ninth Day

The cover of Alex Messenger’s memoir, “The Twenty-Ninth Day” features a grizzly bear. Messenger was mauled by a grizzly bear at 17 years of age, a defining moment in his life. He will discuss his book at an event Saturday, Nov. 23, at Excelsior Bay Books.

Minnetonka native Alex Messenger has written a memoir, “The Twenty-Ninth Day.” He will discuss his book and sign copies 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St.

Alex Messenger

Alex Messenger

Messenger is a Duluth author and photographer who at 17 years of age was attacked by a grizzly bear. Later in life after the incident, he worked as a wilderness guide and volunteer search-and-rescue operator.

Messenger’s love of adventure, nature and culture has taken him all over the world. The north woods and canoe country remains one of his favorite subjects.

To learn more visit excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org.

Load comments