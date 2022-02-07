Sorry, an error occurred.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Students in the Minnetonka Middle School West Service Club designed this Jellyometer to track its donation goals for the peanut butter and jelly drive, going on through Friday, Feb. 11.
Students in a Minnetonka Middle School West Service Club are helping kids in need by collecting jars of peanut butter and jelly for the Westonka Food Shelf now through Friday, Feb. 11.
The MMW Service Club is a group of students who works to serve the community outside of the school.
This year, the students choose a food drive as one of their projects, according to Melissa Lim, Minnetonka Middle School West teacher and group advisor.
The goal is to collect 1,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly to donate to the Westonka Food Shelf in Mound.
Students are keeping track of what they raise with a Jellyometer. There are also prizes for the students during Heart and Kindness week Feb. 14-17.
The community could help by dropping off peanut butter and jelly, as well as alternative butter and jams, at the middle school or the Westonka Food Shelf, 2443 Commerce Blvd. in Mound.
“We want to reduce hunger in our community by respectfully providing nutritionally balanced food options to those in need,” said Dave Wietecha, assistant director for Westonka Food Shelf.
The food shelf has been in existence since 1969 and serves patrons from Mound, Minnetrista, Navarre, Minnetonka Beach, Spring Park, St. Boni, Tonka Bay, Independence and parts of Orono.
Wietecha said he is impressed with the students’ initiative for this project and how each service opportunity drives an appetite for service into the future.
In 2020 and 2021, the Westonka Food Shelf saw the need double due to the pandemic, according to Wietecha.
In 2021, it served approximately 1,900 local families and distributed more than 863,000 pounds of food.
They also accept financial donations since $1 donated translates into $9 of groceries, Wietecha said.
For anyone interested in volunteering, email westonkafoodshelf@frontier.com or call 952-472-5599.
Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com
